Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that provides various mortgage and life insurance products. The company has four main operating business segments: U.S. mortgage insurance; Australia mortgage insurance; U.S. life insurance, and Runoff. The company's product portfolio includes various financial products such as traditional life insurance, mortgage insurance, fixed annuities, and variable annuities. The vast majority of revenue is generated by the company's U.S. life insurance segment that offers long-term care insurance, fixed annuity, and traditional life insurance products. The company earns most of its revenue in the United States.