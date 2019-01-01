QQQ
Range
4.03 - 4.17
Vol / Avg.
5.7M/3.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.95 - 4.61
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.15
P/E
2.37
EPS
0.32
Shares
507.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that provides various mortgage and life insurance products. The company has four main operating business segments: U.S. mortgage insurance; Australia mortgage insurance; U.S. life insurance, and Runoff. The company's product portfolio includes various financial products such as traditional life insurance, mortgage insurance, fixed annuities, and variable annuities. The vast majority of revenue is generated by the company's U.S. life insurance segment that offers long-term care insurance, fixed annuity, and traditional life insurance products. The company earns most of its revenue in the United States.

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS0.2700.320 0.0500
REV1.790B1.736B-54.000M

Genworth Finl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genworth Finl (GNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genworth Finl (NYSE: GNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genworth Finl's (GNW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genworth Finl (GNW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genworth Finl (NYSE: GNW) was reported by Wells Fargo on June 11, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting GNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genworth Finl (GNW)?

A

The stock price for Genworth Finl (NYSE: GNW) is $4.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genworth Finl (GNW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 27, 2008 to stockholders of record on October 8, 2008.

Q

When is Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) reporting earnings?

A

Genworth Finl's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Genworth Finl (GNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genworth Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Genworth Finl (GNW) operate in?

A

Genworth Finl is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.