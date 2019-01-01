BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.1 million barrels of liquids and 7.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft. At year-end 2020, reserves stood at 18.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 59% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.9 million barrels of oil per day.