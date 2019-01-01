QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.1 million barrels of liquids and 7.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft. At year-end 2020, reserves stood at 18.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 59% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.9 million barrels of oil per day.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1701.230 0.0600
REV46.670B50.554B3.884B

BP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BP (BP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BP (NYSE: BP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BP's (BP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BP (BP) stock?

A

The latest price target for BP (NYSE: BP) was reported by Raymond James on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting BP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.11% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BP (BP)?

A

The stock price for BP (NYSE: BP) is $31.065 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BP (BP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is BP (NYSE:BP) reporting earnings?

A

BP’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is BP (BP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BP.

Q

What sector and industry does BP (BP) operate in?

A

BP is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.