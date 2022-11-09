Earnings Scheduled For November 9, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $103.46 million.

• Terran Orbital LLAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $26.47 million.

• Maiden Hldgs MHLD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $29.12 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $20.81 million.

• Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $176.25 million.

• Global Ship Lease GSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $149.17 million.

• Scienjoy Holding SJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $752.58 million.

• Madison Square Garden MSGE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $381.79 million.

• Trevena TRVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $440 thousand.

• Evotec EVO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $185.93 million.

• Village Farms Intl VFF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $76.34 million.

• Minerva Neurosciences NERV is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LENSAR LNSR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.

• LumiraDx LMDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $37.39 million.

• Aadi Bioscience AADI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.77 million.

• Inspired Entertainment INSE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $72.09 million.

• Agrify AGFY is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.80 per share on revenue of $13.57 million.

• SCYNEXIS SCYX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.

• Riskified RSKD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $58.99 million.

• Americas Technology Acq ATA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $603.27 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $175.50 million.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs SWX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Ebix EBIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $206.97 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First Majestic Silver AG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $156.00 million.

• ICL Group ICL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Verona Pharma VRNA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.57 million.

• Fiverr International FVRR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $81.13 million.

• Finance of America FOA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $249.28 million.

• Vericel VCEL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $40.99 million.

• Daseke DSKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $466.57 million.

• Iamgold IAG is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vita Coco COCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $129.54 million.

• Kornit Digital KRNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $68.52 million.

• Corebridge Financial CRBG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.

• TPG TPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $316.32 million.

• Townsquare Media TSQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $122.32 million.

• GlycoMimetics GLYC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $159.03 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations HGV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $929.14 million.

• Surmodics SRDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $24.26 million.

• XPEL XPEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $85.34 million.

• Whole Earth Brands FREE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $133.42 million.

• PAR Technology PAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $83.01 million.

• TC Energy TRP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $114.21 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $143.84 million.

• Performance Food Gr PFGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $14.42 billion.

• Telos TLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• PolyPid PYPD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wallbox WBX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• 1stdibs.com DIBS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $22.84 million.

• Bright Health Gr BHG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Vertex VERX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $122.86 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $148.93 million.

• Katapult Holdings KPLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $49.70 million.

• Rogers Communications RCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Sterling Check STER is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $197.98 million.

• Chicago Atlantic Real REFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $13.28 million.

• CareMax CMAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $140.98 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust HR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $143.27 million.

• Target Hospitality TH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $158.20 million.

• Life Time Group Hldgs LTH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $499.37 million.

• Horizon Global HZN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FTC Solar FTCI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $17.22 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.53 million.

• Walker & Dunlop WD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $350.58 million.

• Valens Semiconductor VLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $22.65 million.

• Perion Network PERI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $158.00 million.

• Greenland Technologies GTEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $25.45 million.

• CEVA CEVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $35.25 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $78.16 million.

• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.22 million.

• Nomad Foods NOMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $745.44 million.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $834.96 million.

• International Money IMXI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $144.13 million.

• CGI GIB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• DXP Enterprises DXPE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $353.00 million.

• Calumet Specialty CLMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Clearside Biomedical CLSD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.52 million.

• Trade Desk TTD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $386.08 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma ABUS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.37 million.

• Taboola.com TBLA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $322.09 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $165.27 million.

• The Middleby MIDD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Atlantica Sustainable AY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $333.96 million.

• Capital Product Partners CPLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $71.40 million.

• SpartanNash SPTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Carrols Restaurant Group TAST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $439.75 million.

• Starwood Property Trust STWD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $357.47 million.

• SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $606.16 million.

• RadNet RDNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $348.92 million.

• Hecla Mining HL is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gerdau GGB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• RumbleON RMBL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $466.36 million.

• Canopy Gwth CGC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $83.19 million.

• Caesarstone CSTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $182.85 million.

• Wendy's WEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $539.41 million.

• ALLETE ALE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $353.18 million.

• Capri Holdings CPRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Wolverine World Wide WWW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $710.20 million.

• D.R. Horton DHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.09 per share on revenue of $9.97 billion.

• Hanesbrands HBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Coherent COHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Roblox RBLX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $686.27 million.

• BiomX PHGE is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

• i-80 Gold IAUX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Snap One Holdings SNPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $303.66 million.

• Mativ Holdings MATV is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vermilion Energy VET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $768.00 million.

• scPharmaceuticals SCPH is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fortuna Silver Mines FSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $161.10 million.

• Crescent Energy CRGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $666.33 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.81 per share on revenue of $3.42 million.

• Wynn Resorts WYNN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $871.21 million.

• Tredegar TG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Societal CDMO SCTL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.43 million.

• Safe Bulkers SB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $84.33 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.92 million.

• Evoke Pharma EVOK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $570 thousand.

• KemPharm KMPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $181.01 million.

• FGI Industries FGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $46.54 million.

• Repay Hldgs RPAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $68.50 million.

• Akumin AKU is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VIQ Solutions VQS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.63 million.

• Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $50.15 million.

• Manulife Financial MFC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aris Water Solutions ARIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $82.19 million.

• Kellogg K is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Pan American Silver PAAS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $485.20 million.

• Meta Materials MMAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.62 million.

• Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $45.25 million.

• Global Water Resources GWRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.89 million.

• Tuya TUYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $44.11 million.

• GeoPark GPRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $254.00 million.

• Zai Lab ZLAB is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $53.72 million.

• Elevate Credit ELVT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $125.51 million.

• PFSweb PFSW is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Usio USIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $16.42 million.

• Vintage Wine Estates VWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.51 million.

• Fair Isaac FICO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $345.26 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alta Equipment Group ALTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $379.23 million.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $446.78 million.

• KULR Tech Gr KULR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $920 thousand.

• Thorne HealthTech THRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $63.44 million.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $129.99 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $29.02 million.

• Sonder Holdings SOND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $122.84 million.

• Arena Group Holdings AREN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $64.19 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.45 million.

• Wrap Technologies WRAP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.35 million.

• Viant Technology DSP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $48.69 million.

• Everspin Technologies MRAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.90 million.

• AppLovin APP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $732.11 million.

• United Insurance Holdings UIHC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $118.44 million.

• CuriosityStream CURI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $22.10 million.

• Backblaze BLZE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $21.90 million.

• Jamf Holding JAMF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $121.91 million.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $67.21 million.

• Canoo GOEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Sonendo SONX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $9.31 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv VINP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.26 million.

• Magnite MGNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $124.36 million.

• ON24 ONTF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.41 million.

• MaxCyte MXCT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.43 million.

• Cytek Biosciences CTKB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.29 million.

• Curis CRIS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.05 million.

• Avinger AVGR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Smith Micro Software SMSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.71 million.

• TELA Bio TELA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $10.86 million.

• BARK BARK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $135.20 million.

• Redfin RDFN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $604.52 million.

• Celsius Holdings CELH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $161.91 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.57 million.

• BioCardia BCDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.

• Precigen PGEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.31 million.

• BioLife Solns BLFS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $42.06 million.

• Omeros OMER is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

• ADMA Biologics ADMA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $34.48 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $537.33 million.

• Wheels Up Experience UP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $381.45 million.

• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $26.66 million.

• Largo LGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.

• Lantronix LTRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.27 million.

• Marpai MRAI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.24 million.

• Cyngn CYN is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ring Energy REI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $72.53 million.

• Boxed BOXD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $39.31 million.

• Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Montauk Renewables MNTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $59.80 million.

• KORU Medical Systems KRMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.

• Alpha Teknova TKNO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $9.01 million.

• Cano Health CANO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $717.93 million.

• NeoGames NGMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $72.65 million.

• Sera Prognostics SERA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Herbalife Nutrition HLF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $331.99 million.

• Rubicon Technologies RBT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $176.81 million.

• Ideanomics IDEX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $43.20 million.

• SES AI SES is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Olo OLO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.60 million.

• Coupang CPNG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• Forge Global Holdings FRGE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.60 million.

• Transphorm TGAN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.60 million.

• Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Vacasa VCSA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $391.65 million.

• Cue Health HLTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $58.16 million.

• Geovax Labs GOVX is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ellington Residential EARN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading GNK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $111.31 million.

• NGL Energy Partners NGL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• OppFi OPFI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $108.76 million.

• BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $39.91 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $53.62 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $295.00 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $37.36 million.

• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $65.59 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• ACV Auctions ACVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $104.77 million.

• ZimVie ZIMV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $215.00 million.

• PetIQ PETQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $204.33 million.

• Kinetik Holdings KNTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $272.07 million.

• Bumble BMBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $237.53 million.

• The Oncology Institute TOI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $68.95 million.

• Advantage Solutions ADV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Excelerate Energy EE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $524.13 million.

• Markforged Holding MKFG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $26.38 million.

• Light & Wonder LNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $624.30 million.

• SciPlay SCPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $167.35 million.

• Rocket Lab USA RKLB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.11 million.

• Spire Global SPIR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $19.89 million.

• Root ROOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $6.18 per share on revenue of $74.58 million.

• Marqeta MQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $180.86 million.

• Jackson Finl JXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Evolv Technologies EVLV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.16 million.

• Miller Industries MLR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $120.85 million.

• Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Phibro Animal Health PAHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $227.54 million.

• Ontrak OTRK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Digital Turbine APPS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $175.01 million.

• Adeia ADEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $96.17 million.

• Nautilus NLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $69.38 million.

• Green Dot GDOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $328.95 million.

• Conifer Holdings CNFR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $28.73 million.

• Cannae Holdings CNNE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $167.20 million.

• StoneCastle Financial BANX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TechTarget TTGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $80.07 million.

• Forestar Group FOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $289.77 million.

• Fossil Group FOSL is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PLBY Group PLBY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $0.

• SunOpta STKL is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AgroFresh Solutions AGFS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.73 million.

• NuVasive NUVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $298.75 million.

• Edgio EGIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $121.69 million.

• Clipper Realty CLPR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bain Capital Specialty BCSF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $50.16 million.

• Steris STE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Amerco UHAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $20.62 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• EnerSys ENS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $886.18 million.

• XL Fleet XL is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Purple Innovation PRPL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $139.18 million.

• Boxlight BOXL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.02 million.

• B&G Foods BGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $533.20 million.

• TTEC Holdings TTEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $579.96 million.

• Payoneer Global PAYO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $149.32 million.

• Vuzix VUZI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.47 million.

• Tetra Tech TTEK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $712.88 million.

• CarParts.com PRTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $168.73 million.

• Traeger COOK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $86.81 million.

• Beachbody Co BODY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $159.27 million.

• ZipRecruiter ZIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $220.03 million.

• Desktop Metal DM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.27 million.

• Genpact G is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Kinross Gold KGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $954.51 million.

• Coeur Mining CDE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $201.27 million.

• Inter Parfums IPAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $276.40 million.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $939.06 million.

• Unity Software U is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $322.32 million.

• VIZIO Holding VZIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $442.85 million.

• Dutch Bros BROS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $194.75 million.

• Rackspace Tech RXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $772.97 million.

• Beyond Meat BYND is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $98.11 million.

• RingCentral RNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $502.69 million.

• ContextLogic WISH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $155.99 million.

• Atmos Energy ATO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $559.54 million.

• Rivian Automotive RIVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.82 per share on revenue of $551.57 million.

• BRF BRFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $38.50 million.

• Adecoagro AGRO is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund GRID is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Electra Battery Materials ELBM is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Atomera ATOM is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Powered Brands POW is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FutureFuel FF is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. GRP is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.