Range
4.75 - 5.37
Vol / Avg.
18.2K/49.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.48 - 8.2
Mkt Cap
144.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.91
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
27.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company. Its pipeline includes products in various stages of clinical and non-clinical development. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the cardiovascular and infectious disease therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Furoscix. Furoscix consists of this patented formulation of furosemide for subcutaneous administration with wearable, portable sc2Wear Infusor for the treatment of edema in patients with heart failure.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

scPharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are scPharmaceuticals's (SCPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) was reported by SVB Leerink on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SCPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.42% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)?

A

The stock price for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) is $5.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for scPharmaceuticals.

Q

When is scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) reporting earnings?

A

scPharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for scPharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) operate in?

A

scPharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.