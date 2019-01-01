QQQ
Range
4.17 - 4.28
Vol / Avg.
23K/51.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.01 - 13.19
Mkt Cap
80.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.71
Shares
18.8M
Outstanding
PolyPid Ltd is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development of products based on PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation MatriX), the Company's proprietary drug delivery technology. PLEX is capable of encapsulating many types of drugs to enable targeted, localized drug delivery into the body over extended periods of time with pre-determined release rates thus optimizing drug treatment regimens. BonyPid, BonyPid-1000, BonyPid-500, PLEX, and D-PLEX are trademarks of the Company. The Company is subject to extensive regulation by the FDA, under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, as well as by other federal, state, and local regulatory agencies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.560-0.710 -0.1500
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PolyPid Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PolyPid (PYPD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PolyPid's (PYPD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PolyPid.

Q

What is the target price for PolyPid (PYPD) stock?

A

The latest price target for PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting PYPD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 298.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PolyPid (PYPD)?

A

The stock price for PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD) is $4.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PolyPid (PYPD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PolyPid.

Q

When is PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) reporting earnings?

A

PolyPid’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is PolyPid (PYPD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PolyPid.

Q

What sector and industry does PolyPid (PYPD) operate in?

A

PolyPid is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.