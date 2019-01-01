|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
|0.180
|-0.0500
|REV
|2.090B
|2.093B
|3.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SpartanNash’s space includes: Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE), Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) and US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD).
The latest price target for SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) was reported by Northcoast Research on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting SPTN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.23% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) is $26.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
SpartanNash’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SpartanNash.
SpartanNash is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.