Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
SpartanNash Co is a multi-regional grocery distributor and retailer. The company operates in the United States and is segmented into Military, Food Distribution, and Retail. Its Military segment consists of the distribution of products to The United States military commissaries, which provide food to active-duty, guard, reserve, or retired members of the military at discounted prices. The Food distribution segment proves to be the principal division, deriving the revenue streams for the company. Its retail division consists of supplying both independent grocery retailers and owned retail stores.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2300.180 -0.0500
REV2.090B2.093B3.000M

SpartanNash Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SpartanNash (SPTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SpartanNash's (SPTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SpartanNash (SPTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) was reported by Northcoast Research on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting SPTN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.23% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SpartanNash (SPTN)?

A

The stock price for SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) is $26.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SpartanNash (SPTN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) reporting earnings?

A

SpartanNash’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is SpartanNash (SPTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SpartanNash.

Q

What sector and industry does SpartanNash (SPTN) operate in?

A

SpartanNash is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.