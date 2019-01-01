SpartanNash Co is a multi-regional grocery distributor and retailer. The company operates in the United States and is segmented into Military, Food Distribution, and Retail. Its Military segment consists of the distribution of products to The United States military commissaries, which provide food to active-duty, guard, reserve, or retired members of the military at discounted prices. The Food distribution segment proves to be the principal division, deriving the revenue streams for the company. Its retail division consists of supplying both independent grocery retailers and owned retail stores.