Range
3.47 - 3.72
Vol / Avg.
695.8K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.35 - 15.46
Mkt Cap
299.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
85M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:37PM
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FTC Solar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FTC Solar (FTCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FTC Solar's (FTCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FTC Solar (FTCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting FTCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.09% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FTC Solar (FTCI)?

A

The stock price for FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) is $3.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FTC Solar (FTCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FTC Solar.

Q

When is FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) reporting earnings?

A

FTC Solar’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is FTC Solar (FTCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FTC Solar.

Q

What sector and industry does FTC Solar (FTCI) operate in?

A

FTC Solar is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.