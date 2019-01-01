QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4M
Div / Yield
2/5.00%
52 Wk
22.29 - 47.76
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.41
EPS
2.18
Shares
94.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Jackson Financial Inc helps Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Its retail product offerings comprise annuities, designed to help retail investors save for and live in retirement. Its diverse suite of annuities includes a variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities.

Jackson Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jackson Financial (JXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jackson Financial's (JXN) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jackson Financial’s space includes: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS), Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) and ORIX (NYSE:IX).

Q

What is the target price for Jackson Financial (JXN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) was reported by Jefferies on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting JXN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.07% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jackson Financial (JXN)?

A

The stock price for Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) is $39.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jackson Financial (JXN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Q

When is Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) reporting earnings?

A

Jackson Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 21, 2022.

Q

Is Jackson Financial (JXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jackson Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Jackson Financial (JXN) operate in?

A

Jackson Financial is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.