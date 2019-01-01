|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jackson Financial’s space includes: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS), Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) and ORIX (NYSE:IX).
The latest price target for Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) was reported by Jefferies on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting JXN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.07% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) is $39.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.
Jackson Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jackson Financial.
Jackson Financial is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.