Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF
(BATS:WEED)
10.81
-0.1961[-1.78%]
At close: Jun 10

Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED), Quotes and News Summary

Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS: WEED)

Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS: WEED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF's (WEED) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF.

Q
What is the target price for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED)?
A

The stock price for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS: WEED) is $10.81 last updated June 10, 2022, 5:10 PM UTC.

Q
Does Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF.

Q
When is Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) reporting earnings?
A

Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF.