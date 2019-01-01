|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tredegar (NYSE: TG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tredegar’s space includes: PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH).
The latest price target for Tredegar (NYSE: TG) was reported by Macquarie on March 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting TG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tredegar (NYSE: TG) is $11.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.
Tredegar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tredegar.
Tredegar is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.