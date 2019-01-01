Tredegar Corp through its subsidiaries engaged in the manufacture of Polyethylene Plastic films, Polyester Films, and Aluminum Extrusions. Polyethylene Plastic films manufacture plastic films, elastics and laminate materials which are utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films, and specialty and optical lighting applications. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. Aluminum Extrusions produce high-quality, soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum use for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and distribution markets. It generates revenue from the United States, Asia, and Brazil.