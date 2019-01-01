QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/180.6K
Div / Yield
0.48/4.23%
52 Wk
10.59 - 18.39
Mkt Cap
383.7M
Payout Ratio
37.5
Open
-
P/E
8.88
EPS
0.19
Shares
33.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Tredegar Corp through its subsidiaries engaged in the manufacture of Polyethylene Plastic films, Polyester Films, and Aluminum Extrusions. Polyethylene Plastic films manufacture plastic films, elastics and laminate materials which are utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films, and specialty and optical lighting applications. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. Aluminum Extrusions produce high-quality, soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum use for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and distribution markets. It generates revenue from the United States, Asia, and Brazil.

Tredegar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tredegar (TG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tredegar (NYSE: TG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tredegar's (TG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tredegar (TG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tredegar (NYSE: TG) was reported by Macquarie on March 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting TG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tredegar (TG)?

A

The stock price for Tredegar (NYSE: TG) is $11.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tredegar (TG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Tredegar (NYSE:TG) reporting earnings?

A

Tredegar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Tredegar (TG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tredegar.

Q

What sector and industry does Tredegar (TG) operate in?

A

Tredegar is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.