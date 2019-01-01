QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Maiden Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance products and services to regional and specialty property and casualty insurers. The company operates in two segments: AmTrust Reinsurance and Diversified Reinsurance. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides products that cover workers' compensation, commercial package, commercial auto, and extended warranty. The Diversified Reinsurance segment provides small and midsize regional and specialty insurers with reinsurance capital products. The company has underwriting operations in Bermuda and the United States, along with business development teams in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other markets.

Maiden Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maiden Holdings (MHLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maiden Holdings's (MHLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Maiden Holdings (MHLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting MHLD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -60.32% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Maiden Holdings (MHLD)?

A

The stock price for Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD) is $2.52 last updated Today at 3:48:36 PM.

Q

Does Maiden Holdings (MHLD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) reporting earnings?

A

Maiden Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Maiden Holdings (MHLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maiden Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Maiden Holdings (MHLD) operate in?

A

Maiden Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.