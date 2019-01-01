Adeia Stock (NASDAQ:ADEA), Quotes and News Summary

Adeia Inc formerly, Xperi Holding Corp is a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company. It operates in two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing (IP) and Product. In the IP segment, it primarily license innovations to leading companies in the broader entertainment industry, and those developing new technologies that will help drive this industry forward. Product segment creates extraordinary experiences at home and on the go for millions of consumers around the world, elevating content and how audiences connect with it in a way that is more intelligent, immersive, and personal. It includes Pay-TV, Consumer Electronics, Connected Car, and Media Platform. The company's geographical segments include the United States, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the Middle East.