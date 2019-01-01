ñol




Adeia
(NASDAQ:ADEA)
$8.42
1.23[17.11%]
At close: Oct 4
$8.33
-0.0900[-1.07%]
After Hours: 7:58PM EDT
Adeia Stock (NASDAQ:ADEA), Quotes and News Summary

Adeia Stock (NASDAQ: ADEA)

Day Range7.4 - 8.6352 Wk Range6.52 - 7.76Open / Close7.4 / 8.42Float / Outstanding62.6M / 104.3M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 3.7MMkt Cap877.9MP/E-50d Avg. Price7.19
Div / Yield0.2/2.78%Payout Ratio-Total Float62.6MEPS-0.05
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Adeia Inc formerly, Xperi Holding Corp is a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company. It operates in two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing (IP) and Product. In the IP segment, it primarily license innovations to leading companies in the broader entertainment industry, and those developing new technologies that will help drive this industry forward. Product segment creates extraordinary experiences at home and on the go for millions of consumers around the world, elevating content and how audiences connect with it in a way that is more intelligent, immersive, and personal. It includes Pay-TV, Consumer Electronics, Connected Car, and Media Platform. The company's geographical segments include the United States, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the Middle East.
Adeia Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Adeia (ADEA) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Adeia's (ADEA) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Adeia (ADEA) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Adeia

Q
Current Stock Price for Adeia (ADEA)?
A

The stock price for Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) is $8.42 last updated October 4, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Adeia (ADEA) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adeia.

Q
When is Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) reporting earnings?
A

Adeia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Adeia (ADEA) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Adeia.

Q
What sector and industry does Adeia (ADEA) operate in?
A

Adeia is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.