Strata Skin Sciences Inc is a medical technology company engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its primary products include the XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions. Its operating segment includes Dermatology Recurring Procedures which is the key revenue driver and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. Its Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US.