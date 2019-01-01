QQQ
Range
5.55 - 5.64
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/117K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.66 - 9.72
Mkt Cap
336.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.55
P/E
-
EPS
0.16
Shares
60M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Verona Pharma PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is known for developing therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company is currently focusing on developing its Ensifentrine product candidate, which will treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis (CF), and other respiratory diseases, including asthma.

Verona Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verona Pharma (VRNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verona Pharma's (VRNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Verona Pharma (VRNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting VRNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 310.71% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verona Pharma (VRNA)?

A

The stock price for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) is $5.6 last updated Today at 2:41:52 PM.

Q

Does Verona Pharma (VRNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verona Pharma.

Q

When is Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) reporting earnings?

A

Verona Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Verona Pharma (VRNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verona Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Verona Pharma (VRNA) operate in?

A

Verona Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.