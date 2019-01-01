Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Electra Battery Materials
(NASDAQ:ELBM)
3.76
00
At close: Jun 10
3.81
0.0500[1.33%]
After Hours: 7:19AM EDT
Day High/Low3.6 - 3.87
52 Week High/Low3.33 - 5.58
Open / Close3.7 / 3.76
Float / Outstanding- / 32.3M
Vol / Avg.75.5K / 184.6K
Mkt Cap121.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.92
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float-

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM)

Electra Battery Materials Corp is building North America's fully integrated, localized, and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable, and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.
Read More

Electra Battery Materials Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Electra Battery Materials's (ELBM) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Electra Battery Materials.

Q
What is the target price for Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) stock?
A

The latest price target for Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting ELBM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 192.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Electra Battery Materials (ELBM)?
A

The stock price for Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) is $3.76 last updated June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electra Battery Materials.

Q
When is Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) reporting earnings?
A

Electra Battery Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Electra Battery Materials.

Q
What sector and industry does Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) operate in?
A

Electra Battery Materials is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.