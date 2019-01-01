Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM), Quotes and News Summary

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM)
You can purchase shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Electra Battery Materials.
The latest price target for Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting ELBM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 192.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM) is $3.76 last updated June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Electra Battery Materials.
Electra Battery Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Electra Battery Materials.
Electra Battery Materials is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.