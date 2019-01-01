QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It identifies, develops, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical products including controlled-release therapeutic products based on its proprietary drug delivery technologies in the United States. The company markets products in both the primary care and sterile injectables markets. Its products portfolio includes Bloxiverz, Vazculep (phenylephrine hydrochloride injection), Akovaz (ephedrine sulfate injection), Karbinal ER (carbinoxamine maleate extended-release oral suspension), AcipHex Sprinkle (rabeprazole sodium), Cefaclor for Oral Suspension, 125 mg/5 mL, 250 mg/5 mL and 375 mg/5 mL, and Flexichamber. Majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avadel Pharmaceuticals's (AVDL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) was reported by Needham on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting AVDL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)?

A

The stock price for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) is $7.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) reporting earnings?

A

Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) operate in?

A

Avadel Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.