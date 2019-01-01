Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It identifies, develops, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical products including controlled-release therapeutic products based on its proprietary drug delivery technologies in the United States. The company markets products in both the primary care and sterile injectables markets. Its products portfolio includes Bloxiverz, Vazculep (phenylephrine hydrochloride injection), Akovaz (ephedrine sulfate injection), Karbinal ER (carbinoxamine maleate extended-release oral suspension), AcipHex Sprinkle (rabeprazole sodium), Cefaclor for Oral Suspension, 125 mg/5 mL, 250 mg/5 mL and 375 mg/5 mL, and Flexichamber. Majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.