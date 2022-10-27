Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Janus Henderson Gr JHG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $494.27 million.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ASE Technology Holding Co ASX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.

• argenx ARGX is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.45 per share on revenue of $115.68 million.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $15.16 billion.

• Credit Suisse Group CS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• STMicroelectronics STM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Daqo New Energy DQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.87 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Madison Square Garden MSGS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $19.98 million.

• World Acceptance WRLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $161.15 million.

• MarineMax HZO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $519.00 million.

• H&E Equipment Servs HEES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $303.96 million.

• FirstCash Hldgs FCFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $672.43 million.

• Granite Construction GVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $983.66 million.

• Amarin Corp AMRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $87.49 million.

• Myers Indus MYE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $224.80 million.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.19 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• Merck & Co MRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $14.07 billion.

• Integer Holdings ITGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $345.13 million.

• Kearny Financial KRNY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $51.55 million.

• West Bancorp WTBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $25.90 million.

• Medical Properties Trust MPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $391.58 million.

• Valley National VLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $499.73 million.

• Allegro Microsystems ALGM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $225.07 million.

• TotalEnergies TTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $77.52 billion.

• NexPoint Real Estate NREF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $24.70 million.

• First of Long Island FLIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $32.83 million.

• Civista Bancshares CIVB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $34.08 million.

• Lakeland Bancorp LBAI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $89.61 million.

• Teck Resources TECK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

• Insmed INSM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $66.46 million.

• Hertz Global Holdings HTZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Option Care Health OPCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $996.29 million.

• GasLog Partners GLOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $78.35 million.

• Opera OPRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $81.99 million.

• Ultralife ULBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.00 million.

• InMode INMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $113.39 million.

• Cazoo Gr CZOO is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Shopify SHOP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• T. Rowe Price Gr TROW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Donegal Gr DGICA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $213.95 million.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Kimco Realty KIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $418.08 million.

• American Electric Power AEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.

• GEO Group GEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $605.85 million.

• Lazard LAZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $641.43 million.

• Laboratory Corp LH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.67 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Materialise MTLS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First Citizens BancShares FCNCA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $17.45 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Keurig Dr Pepper KDP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• Carrier Global CARR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.

• Travel+Leisure TNL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $939.23 million.

• Amalgamated Financial AMAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $66.25 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MiX Telematics MIXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.93 million.

• Genesis Energy GEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $550.37 million.

• Escalade ESCA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tri Pointe Homes TPH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• PagerDuty PD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $426.93 million.

• Precision Drilling PDS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $311.01 million.

• Linde LIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion.

• Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.78 per share on revenue of $293.03 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $77.47 million.

• PBF Logistics PBFX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NovoCure NVCR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $131.94 million.

• Patrick Industries PATK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• TriMas TRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $246.69 million.

• Lloyds Banking Group LYG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cemex CX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Ambev ABEV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.

• Greenbrier Companies GBX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $789.36 million.

• Stanley Black & Decker SWT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Magellan Midstream MMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $781.38 million.

• Perficient PRFT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $230.10 million.

• FTI Consulting FCN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $776.06 million.

• NetScout Systems NTCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $222.95 million.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $911.58 million.

• Extreme Networks EXTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $282.89 million.

• Shyft Group SHYF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $289.35 million.

• Sonic Automotive SAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Fiserv FISV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets TW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $286.14 million.

• First American Financial FAF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• CNX Resources CNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $550.35 million.

• WEX WEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $586.32 million.

• Teleflex TFX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $691.36 million.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs WST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $731.61 million.

• Willis Towers Watson WTW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• ExlService Holdings EXLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $343.98 million.

• DTE Energy DTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• Baxter Intl BAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group ABG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.15 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Visteon VC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $826.58 million.

• CBIZ CBZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $330.56 million.

• Xcel Energy XEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• Overstock.com OSTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $479.46 million.

• Oshkosh OSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Columbus McKinnon CMCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $236.34 million.

• EMCOR Gr EME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Arch Resources ARCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.82 per share on revenue of $796.00 million.

• Pharming PHAR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• M.D.C. Holdings MDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Allegion ALLE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $872.10 million.

• Check Point Software CHKP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $571.81 million.

• Western Digital WDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Carpenter Tech CRS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $552.40 million.

• CMS Energy CMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• PG&E PCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.

• Bread Financial Holdings BFH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $963.66 million.

• Lennox International LII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Southern SO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $6.84 billion.

• Anywhere Real Estate HOUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• S&P Global SPGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Dana DAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• American Tower AMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• International Paper IP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion.

• CBRE Group CBRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion.

• Applied Industrial AIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $986.63 million.

• Brunswick BC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• PBF Energy PBF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.23 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion.

• Textron TXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• BorgWarner BWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• Cameco CCJ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $300.85 million.

• A.O. Smith AOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $992.40 million.

• Stanley Black & Decker SWK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• Ares Management ARES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $637.96 million.

• LKQ LKQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Mastercard MA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion.

• AutoNation AN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.31 per share on revenue of $6.83 billion.

• Altria Group MO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.60 billion.

• Comcast CMCSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $29.71 billion.

• Southwest Airlines LUV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.

• Northrop Grumman NOC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.11 per share on revenue of $9.13 billion.

• Honeywell Intl HON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $8.99 billion.

• McDonald's MCD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion.

• Caterpillar CAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $14.85 billion.

• Donegal Gr DGICB is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• McGrath RentCorp MGRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $187.52 million.

• SJW Gr SJW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $172.00 million.

• Corporate Office Props Tr OFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $144.11 million.

• AppFolio APPF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $119.87 million.

• Calamos Global Total CGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $750.70 million.

• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund ELD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $312.65 million.

• Oil States International OIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $192.77 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $407.22 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage PMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $117.25 million.

• Elme Communities ELME is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $53.20 million.

• Redwood Trust RWT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.09 million.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.45 per share on revenue of $283.05 million.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $161.02 million.

• Merchants Bancorp MBIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $115.15 million.

• Qumu QUMU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.29 million.

• Zendesk ZEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $426.41 million.

• Knowles KN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $177.72 million.

• AXT AXTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.48 million.

• Dril-Quip DRQ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.50 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences EW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• United States Steel X is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• Lightbridge LTBR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Five Point Holdings FPH is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nexa Res NEXA is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Suzano SUZ is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TFI International TFII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Orchid Island Cap ORC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $26.26 million.

• Primis Finl FRST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.

• GSI Technology GSIT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $156.21 million.

• Zynex ZYXI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $41.43 million.

• World Fuel Servs INT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $15.84 billion.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $44.74 million.

• Grupo Televisa TV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $954.02 million.

• Pioneer Natural Resources PXD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.67 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• Travere Therapeutics TVTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $54.76 million.

• Stag Industrial STAG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $164.44 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services TUSK is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Socket Mobile SCKT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.

• CTO Realty Growth CTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.16 million.

• Financial Institutions FISI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $42.29 million.

• Onto Innovation ONTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $250.20 million.

• 8x8 EGHT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $186.83 million.

• Aware AWRE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• Bancorp TBBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $62.02 million.

• Employers Holdings EIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $186.33 million.

• Medallion Finl MFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $38.78 million.

• Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $216.45 million.

• National Bank Holdings NBHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $78.85 million.

• VICI Properties VICI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $733.23 million.

• Essential Props Realty EPRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $73.64 million.

• Erie Indemnity ERIE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $718.96 million.

• LTC Properties LTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $31.21 million.

• Fortress Transportation FTAI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Houlihan Lokey HLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $442.51 million.

• Southwestern Energy SWN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Ladder Cap LADR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $70.66 million.

• Microvision MVIS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• Enova International ENVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $443.66 million.

• Minerals Technologies MTX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tessco Technologies TESS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $113.19 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $494.30 million.

• Vale VALE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion.

• USCB Financial Holdings USCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $18.22 million.

• Red Rock Resorts RRR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eastern Bankshares EBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $150.09 million.

• Strattec Security STRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $122.41 million.

• Netstreit NTST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.46 million.

• Seacoast Banking SBCF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $104.85 million.

• Office Props IT OPI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $140.39 million.

• NOV NOV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• LeMaitre Vascular LMAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $40.06 million.

• Data I/O DAIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.11 million.

• DexCom DXCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $751.71 million.

• Axos Financial AX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $197.63 million.

• Eldorado Gold EGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $228.29 million.

• Mercer Intl MERC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $453.05 million.

• Camden Prop Trust CPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $372.95 million.

• Casella Waste Systems CWST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $270.60 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel PEB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $395.57 million.

• Federated Hermes FHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $378.46 million.

• Exponent EXPO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $118.39 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Seagen SGEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $458.52 million.

• National Instruments NATI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $425.61 million.

• VeriSign VRSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $356.40 million.

• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $207.94 million.

• Texas Roadhouse TXRH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $974.46 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $491.23 million.

• PTC Therapeutics PTCT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $186.90 million.

• SkyWest SKYW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $807.00 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $679.94 million.

• Jakks Pacific JAKK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $260.50 million.

• Hub Group HUBG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $325.80 million.

• Byline Bancorp BY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $80.59 million.

• SPS Commerce SPSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $114.01 million.

• Ameris ABCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $276.22 million.

• Weyerhaeuser WY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Deckers Outdoor DECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $805.40 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Intel INTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $15.43 billion.

• AptarGroup ATR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $845.17 million.

• Terex TEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Pinterest PINS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $665.47 million.

• T-Mobile US TMUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $20.02 billion.

• ResMed RMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $941.17 million.

• Carlisle Companies CSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.43 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• First Solar FSLR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $744.35 million.

• Cohu COHU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $205.28 million.

• CubeSmart CUBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $257.33 million.

• Pathward Financial CASH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $122.42 million.

• Gilead Sciences GILD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.

• Amazon.com AMZN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $127.84 billion.

• Buenaventura Mining Co BVN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eastman Chemical EMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• L3Harris Technologies LHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• Arthur J. Gallagher AJG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.

• Principal Finl Gr PFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Republic Services RSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Mohawk Industries MHK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

• Capital One Financial COF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.10 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion.

• Banco Santander Mexico BSMX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Columbia Sportswear COLM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $962.38 million.

• Yamana Gold AUY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $486.19 million.

• Cousins Props CUZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $188.20 million.

• Apple AAPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $88.74 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.