QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/121.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.42 - 7.27
Mkt Cap
70M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.88
Shares
46.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 2:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 5:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 4:02PM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Mammoth Energy Services Inc is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company segments include Infrastructure, Well Completion, Sand, Drilling and All Other. The company derived revenue from United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mammoth Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mammoth Energy Services's (TUSK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on March 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting TUSK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -33.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)?

A

The stock price for Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) is $1.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 17, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2019.

Q

When is Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) reporting earnings?

A

Mammoth Energy Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mammoth Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) operate in?

A

Mammoth Energy Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.