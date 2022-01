Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning saw 454 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) .

. China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) 's stock dropped the most, trading down 57.38% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock dropped the most, trading down 57.38% to reach a new 52-week low. Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)'s shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:

Unilever (NYSE:UL) shares made a new 52-week low of $48.27 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $48.27 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.82% for the day. Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $580.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $580.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day. Sea (NYSE:SE) shares set a new 52-week low of $166.34. The stock traded up 0.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $166.34. The stock traded up 0.17%. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares made a new 52-week low of $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.93% for the day. Block (NYSE:SQ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $128.33 and moving up 2.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $128.33 and moving up 2.23%. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares fell to $35.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%.

shares fell to $35.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares hit a yearly low of $156.00. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $156.00. The stock was up 1.62% on the session. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares set a new yearly low of $207.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $207.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock hit a yearly low of $20.19. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.19. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.94%. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $216.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $216.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares fell to $116.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.13%.

shares fell to $116.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.13%. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.10. The stock traded down 2.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.10. The stock traded down 2.0%. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares made a new 52-week low of $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock drifted up 0.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $125.20.

stock drifted up 0.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $125.20. Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock drifted down 2.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $132.86.

stock drifted down 2.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $132.86. Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares were down 4.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.65.

shares were down 4.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.65. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.26. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.26. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.98 on Tuesday, moving up 1.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $42.98 on Tuesday, moving up 1.58%. Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $161.85. Shares traded down 1.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $161.85. Shares traded down 1.95%. Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) shares set a new yearly low of $25.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. AES (NYSE:AES) shares hit a yearly low of $22.46. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.46. The stock was down 1.95% on the session. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $218.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $218.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.76%. Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares were down 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.42.

shares were down 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.42. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.71%. Toast (NYSE:TOST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%. Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $68.61. Shares traded down 2.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $68.61. Shares traded down 2.34%. Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Tuesday, moving down 4.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Tuesday, moving down 4.65%. Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares hit a yearly low of $20.73. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.73. The stock was down 6.9% on the session. Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $133.53 and moving down 0.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $133.53 and moving down 0.28%. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock hit $29.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.3%.

stock hit $29.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.3%. GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.85. The stock traded up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $60.85. The stock traded up 0.53%. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares set a new yearly low of $22.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.26 this morning. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) shares moved up 1.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.57, drifting up 1.74%.

shares moved up 1.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.57, drifting up 1.74%. Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) stock hit $90.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.56%.

stock hit $90.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.56%. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares hit a yearly low of $132.03. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $132.03. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.72 and moving down 3.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.72 and moving down 3.53%. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.57 on Tuesday, moving down 1.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.57 on Tuesday, moving down 1.6%. ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.6% for the day. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) shares fell to $7.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.88%.

shares fell to $7.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.88%. IAA (NYSE:IAA) shares hit a yearly low of $45.99. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $45.99. The stock was down 1.99% on the session. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) shares moved up 1.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.11, drifting up 1.65%.

shares moved up 1.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.11, drifting up 1.65%. Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) stock hit a yearly low of $7.35. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.35. The stock was down 6.47% for the day. Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.77.

shares were down 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.77. Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares made a new 52-week low of $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock was up 5.12% for the day. TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.63. The stock traded down 4.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.63. The stock traded down 4.02%. ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) shares set a new yearly low of $14.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock hit a yearly low of $21.16. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.16. The stock was down 5.14% for the day. Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) stock hit $16.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.19%.

stock hit $16.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.19%. Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.45. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.45. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) shares set a new yearly low of $23.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.63 and moving down 0.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.63 and moving down 0.18%. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.17 and moving down 0.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.17 and moving down 0.8%. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares moved down 3.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.29, drifting down 3.66%.

shares moved down 3.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.29, drifting down 3.66%. DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.60. The stock traded down 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.60. The stock traded down 0.16%. Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares moved down 0.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.53, drifting down 0.23%.

shares moved down 0.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.53, drifting down 0.23%. IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.84%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.84%. Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $211.39. Shares traded down 1.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $211.39. Shares traded down 1.67%. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $44.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $44.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.92%. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) stock drifted down 3.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.53.

stock drifted down 3.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.53. FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.82%. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares fell to $29.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.

shares fell to $29.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares hit a yearly low of $27.27. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $27.27. The stock was down 0.42% on the session. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock drifted down 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.21.

stock drifted down 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.21. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 10.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 10.55%. Cvent Holding (NASDAQ:CVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.50. Shares traded down 0.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.50. Shares traded down 0.14%. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.2%. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.03% for the day. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.81 and moving down 2.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.81 and moving down 2.93%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.68. The stock traded down 1.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.68. The stock traded down 1.21%. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.88.

shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.88. Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares fell to $43.63 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.11%.

shares fell to $43.63 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.11%. AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.76. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.76. The stock was down 1.59% for the day. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares set a new yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares fell to $18.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.19%.

shares fell to $18.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.19%. I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares were down 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.02.

shares were down 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.02. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.45. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.45. The stock was down 0.51% on the session. VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.0%. Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.47 and moving down 6.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.47 and moving down 6.54%. Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.62. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.62. The stock was down 5.85% on the session. Olo (NYSE:OLO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.66. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.66. The stock was down 1.04% on the session. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.3%. E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.14. The stock traded down 1.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.14. The stock traded down 1.06%. JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $24.78. Shares traded up 0.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $24.78. Shares traded up 0.31%. BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.57. The stock traded down 2.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $31.57. The stock traded down 2.23%. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares fell to $15.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.36%.

shares fell to $15.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.36%. Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.59%. BlackRock Health Sciences (NYSE:BMEZ) shares were down 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.83.

shares were down 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.83. Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.59. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.59. The stock was down 0.77% on the session. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.66. Shares traded down 1.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.66. Shares traded down 1.66%. EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) stock drifted down 1.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.01.

stock drifted down 1.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.01. Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock traded down 1.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock traded down 1.69%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.88. Shares traded down 1.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.88. Shares traded down 1.16%. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares set a new yearly low of $27.91 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.91 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% on the session. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) shares set a new yearly low of $32.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session. Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) shares fell to $15.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%.

shares fell to $15.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.21 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.21 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.93%. TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%. Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.57 and moving down 1.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.57 and moving down 1.6%. Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares moved down 0.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $47.42, drifting down 0.22%.

shares moved down 0.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $47.42, drifting down 0.22%. Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%. Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.08 on Tuesday, moving down 2.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.08 on Tuesday, moving down 2.62%. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares moved down 1.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92, drifting down 1.44%.

shares moved down 1.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92, drifting down 1.44%. Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.6%. Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.22 and moving down 0.97%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.22 and moving down 0.97%. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.37. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.37. The stock was down 1.72% on the session. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock hit a yearly low of $36.37. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $36.37. The stock was down 1.55% for the day. Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.93.

shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.93. Ballys (NYSE:BALY) stock drifted down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.53.

stock drifted down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.53. Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock drifted down 3.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.05.

stock drifted down 3.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.05. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.45%. Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) stock hit $6.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.52%.

stock hit $6.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.52%. Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) stock drifted down 2.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.38.

stock drifted down 2.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.38. SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares hit a yearly low of $8.75. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.75. The stock was down 2.26% on the session. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.19 on Tuesday, moving down 2.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.19 on Tuesday, moving down 2.32%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.00. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.00. The stock was down 1.65% on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) stock hit $46.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.28%.

stock hit $46.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.28%. Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) stock drifted down 3.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.90.

stock drifted down 3.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.90. Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock hit $12.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.35%.

stock hit $12.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.35%. Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares set a new yearly low of $2.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.25.

shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.25. Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares set a new yearly low of $5.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.3% on the session. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.89 and moving down 2.72%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.89 and moving down 2.72%. Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.00. The stock traded down 2.39%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.00. The stock traded down 2.39%. ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.56 and moving up 0.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.56 and moving up 0.71%. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.19.

shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.19. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.33.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.33. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock hit $3.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.97%.

stock hit $3.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.97%. Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.98 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.98 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.48%. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares set a new yearly low of $5.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares hit a yearly low of $13.22. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.22. The stock was down 0.9% on the session. Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Tuesday, moving down 5.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Tuesday, moving down 5.39%. PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.33%. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares fell to $8.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%.

shares fell to $8.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%. Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares were down 3.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $58.94.

shares were down 3.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $58.94. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%. Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day. HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.17 and moving down 4.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.17 and moving down 4.17%. Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) shares were down 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.96.

shares were down 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.96. PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares made a new 52-week low of $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.81% for the day. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) shares were down 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.26.

shares were down 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.26. Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) shares fell to $4.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%.

shares fell to $4.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%. Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares were down 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.32.

shares were down 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.32. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.46%. Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares made a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.56% for the day. Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.28. The stock traded down 4.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.28. The stock traded down 4.57%. Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.18%. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.10. The stock traded down 2.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $37.10. The stock traded down 2.09%. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.38. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.38. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Tuesday, moving down 2.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Tuesday, moving down 2.8%. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock hit a yearly low of $3.54. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.54. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day. Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.63. Shares traded down 6.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.63. Shares traded down 6.19%. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Tuesday, moving down 0.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Tuesday, moving down 0.53%. Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.82%. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.75. The stock traded down 3.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.75. The stock traded down 3.0%. Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.65. The stock was down 5.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.65. The stock was down 5.05% for the day. Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.72. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.72. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded down 8.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded down 8.72%. PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) stock drifted down 3.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.85.

stock drifted down 3.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.85. Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares fell to $3.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.1%.

shares fell to $3.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.1%. Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) stock drifted down 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.54.

stock drifted down 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.54. AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE:AIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.97 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.97 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.33%. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.24%. Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares set a new yearly low of $16.38 this morning. The stock was down 6.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.38 this morning. The stock was down 6.84% on the session. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) shares set a new yearly low of $12.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% on the session. GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) stock hit a yearly low of $6.94. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.94. The stock was down 1.8% for the day. Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares hit a yearly low of $15.05. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.05. The stock was down 3.31% on the session. Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) shares moved down 4.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.98, drifting down 4.47%.

shares moved down 4.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.98, drifting down 4.47%. Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares fell to $18.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.1%.

shares fell to $18.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.1%. Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares hit a yearly low of $3.88. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.88. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) stock hit $14.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%.

stock hit $14.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock hit $9.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.95%.

stock hit $9.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.95%. Cian (NYSE:CIAN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.09%. Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Tuesday, moving down 1.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Tuesday, moving down 1.42%. Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock hit $1.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.97%.

stock hit $1.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.97%. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares set a new yearly low of $23.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.62% on the session. Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) shares set a new yearly low of $6.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell to $3.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.15%.

shares fell to $3.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.15%. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares set a new yearly low of $2.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.85 and moving up 0.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.85 and moving up 0.11%. SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares fell to $5.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.08%.

shares fell to $5.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.08%. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares hit a yearly low of $4.06. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.06. The stock was down 3.26% on the session. Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) stock hit $39.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.

stock hit $39.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%. AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.7%. 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) shares hit a yearly low of $16.63. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.63. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.72. The stock was down 4.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.72. The stock was down 4.77% on the session. Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares were down 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.47.

shares were down 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.47. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock hit $4.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%.

stock hit $4.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%. Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock drifted down 2.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $76.03.

stock drifted down 2.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $76.03. Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) shares set a new yearly low of $11.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares moved down 2.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.12, drifting down 2.12%.

shares moved down 2.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.12, drifting down 2.12%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) shares moved down 1.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.06, drifting down 1.29%.

shares moved down 1.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.06, drifting down 1.29%. TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.67 on Tuesday, moving down 0.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.67 on Tuesday, moving down 0.21%. Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.59% for the day. CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.69% for the day. Circor International (NYSE:CIR) stock hit $23.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%.

stock hit $23.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%. Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.21.

shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.21. Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.34. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.34. The stock was down 0.82% for the day. Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.45.

shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.45. RiverNorth Flex Muni (NYSE:RFMZ) shares fell to $18.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.31%.

shares fell to $18.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.31%. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session. Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.58%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.58%. Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.45 and moving up 0.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.45 and moving up 0.85%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.04. Shares traded down 5.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.04. Shares traded down 5.15%. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%. Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) shares set a new yearly low of $14.03 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.03 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock drifted down 5.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.77.

stock drifted down 5.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.77. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.56%. GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) shares hit a yearly low of $9.71. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.71. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.07%. Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE:ASG) stock hit $7.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.38%.

stock hit $7.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.38%. Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.31. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.31. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) shares set a new yearly low of $7.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 16.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 16.14% for the day. FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares fell to $4.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.28%.

shares fell to $4.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.28%. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.92. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.92. The stock was down 4.49% on the session. MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) shares hit a yearly low of $3.37. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.37. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares were down 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.36.

shares were down 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.36. Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock hit a yearly low of $8.10. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.10. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.41 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.41 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.63%. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.65%. Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.25% on the session. MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares were down 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.98.

shares were down 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.98. PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) stock hit a yearly low of $10.47. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.47. The stock was down 0.47% for the day. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.06. The stock traded up 3.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.06. The stock traded up 3.44%. Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares were down 6.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.32.

shares were down 6.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.32. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.16 on Tuesday, moving down 3.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.16 on Tuesday, moving down 3.59%. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.20 and moving down 2.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.20 and moving down 2.76%. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.03. Shares traded down 3.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.03. Shares traded down 3.77%. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Tuesday, moving up 2.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Tuesday, moving up 2.21%. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.23 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.23 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.2%. Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) stock hit a yearly low of $5.33. The stock was down 3.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.33. The stock was down 3.05% for the day. Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE:PSF) stock drifted down 0.62% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.40.

stock drifted down 0.62% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.40. MELI Kaszek Pioneer (NASDAQ:MEKA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.10 and moving up 0.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.10 and moving up 0.1%. Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) stock hit $24.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.38%.

stock hit $24.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.38%. CF Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:CFV) stock drifted down 6.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.70.

stock drifted down 6.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.70. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.90. The stock was down 18.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.90. The stock was down 18.94% on the session. SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock hit a yearly low of $6.27. The stock was down 4.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.27. The stock was down 4.44% for the day. Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.18 and moving down 0.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.18 and moving down 0.8%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares moved down 4.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08, drifting down 4.84%.

shares moved down 4.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08, drifting down 4.84%. Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day. Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.84. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.84. The stock was down 3.29% on the session. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.89%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.89%. Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE:GDO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.84 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.84 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.53%. Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.07. Shares traded down 3.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.07. Shares traded down 3.6%. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares hit a yearly low of $5.35. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.35. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock hit $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.29%.

stock hit $4.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.29%. Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares set a new yearly low of $2.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Tuesday, moving down 0.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Tuesday, moving down 0.82%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.13. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.13. The stock was up 0.88% on the session. NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE:GF) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.35. The stock traded down 2.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.35. The stock traded down 2.24%. Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Tuesday, moving down 0.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Tuesday, moving down 0.68%. Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.29%. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Tuesday, moving down 2.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Tuesday, moving down 2.91%. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.79, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.79, drifting 0.0% (flat). Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.12. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.12. The stock was down 1.79% on the session. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares were down 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.19.

shares were down 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.19. Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares set a new yearly low of $4.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.91. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.91. The stock was down 1.66% on the session. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares moved down 4.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 4.48%.

shares moved down 4.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 4.48%. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock hit $1.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.99%.

stock hit $1.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.99%. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares moved down 3.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.80, drifting down 3.01%.

shares moved down 3.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.80, drifting down 3.01%. Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock drifted down 3.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72.

stock drifted down 3.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 3.61% on the session. Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.37%. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock traded down 2.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock traded down 2.64%. Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares moved down 4.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66, drifting down 4.38%.

shares moved down 4.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66, drifting down 4.38%. Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE:CXE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.80. Shares traded down 1.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.80. Shares traded down 1.43%. Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded down 2.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded down 2.28%. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 3.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 3.64%. Western Asset Investment (NYSE:PAI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.60 and moving down 0.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.60 and moving down 0.34%. Bancroft Fund (AMEX:BCV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.12%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.27 and moving down 3.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.27 and moving down 3.74%. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.67%. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares fell to $1.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.4%.

shares fell to $1.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.4%. Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.09%. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) stock drifted down 4.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.10.

stock drifted down 4.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.10. MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%. O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day. Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares hit a yearly low of $2.46. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.46. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock hit a yearly low of $4.03. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.03. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares moved down 2.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24, drifting down 2.33%.

shares moved down 2.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24, drifting down 2.33%. NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 1.15% for the day. Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock drifted down 5.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.02.

stock drifted down 5.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was up 0.03% on the session. DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) shares set a new yearly low of $13.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session. Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock hit $1.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%.

stock hit $1.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) stock hit a yearly low of $9.50. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.50. The stock was down 0.98% for the day. Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares were down 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.53.

shares were down 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.53. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 6.58% on the session. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares moved down 1.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.02, drifting down 1.9%.

shares moved down 1.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.02, drifting down 1.9%. Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares were down 4.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65.

shares were down 4.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65. Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45.

shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 0.03% for the day. BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares set a new yearly low of $3.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday, moving up 0.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday, moving up 0.01%. Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 0.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 0.44% for the day. Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock hit $5.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.76%.

stock hit $5.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.76%. Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%. Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Tuesday, moving down 5.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Tuesday, moving down 5.46%. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day. TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session. Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded down 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded down 0.61%. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.90. The stock was down 0.52% for the day. ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell to $0.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.

shares fell to $0.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 2.74% on the session. CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares fell to $2.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%.

shares fell to $2.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.81%. Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell to $3.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%.

shares fell to $3.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares moved down 3.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 3.21%.

shares moved down 3.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 3.21%. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.29 and moving down 5.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.29 and moving down 5.43%. Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.96. The stock traded down 1.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.96. The stock traded down 1.33%. Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares moved down 1.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30, drifting down 1.48%.

shares moved down 1.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30, drifting down 1.48%. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.21%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.21%. EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 1.51%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 1.51%. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42.

shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42. ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) shares hit a yearly low of $8.11. The stock was down 5.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.11. The stock was down 5.78% on the session. Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.93% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.93% for the day. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved down 7.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 7.05%.

shares moved down 7.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 7.05%. Team (NYSE:TISI) stock hit $0.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.61%.

stock hit $0.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.61%. Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares fell to $1.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.07%.

shares fell to $1.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.07%. Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.11. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.11. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares moved down 1.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.05, drifting down 1.39%.

shares moved down 1.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.05, drifting down 1.39%. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday, moving down 3.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday, moving down 3.21%. OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock traded up 0.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock traded up 0.54%. Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares fell to $1.26 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.96%.

shares fell to $1.26 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.96%. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock drifted down 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.

stock drifted down 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.96 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.96 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% on the session. OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares moved down 30.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.10, drifting down 30.56%.

shares moved down 30.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.10, drifting down 30.56%. Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.81. Shares traded down 3.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.81. Shares traded down 3.01%. Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 2.99% for the day. SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) shares hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session. Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 1.0% for the day. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.74%. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 0.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 0.77%. UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock drifted down 1.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03.

stock drifted down 1.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03. Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.13%. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares were down 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.18.

shares were down 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.18. Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares moved down 4.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19, drifting down 4.03%.

shares moved down 4.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19, drifting down 4.03%. NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 2.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 2.74%. BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.41. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.41. The stock was down 3.12% for the day. Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.06%. OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.72% for the day. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock was down 11.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock was down 11.48% on the session. Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock drifted down 4.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80.

stock drifted down 4.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.54%. Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 9.09% on the session. Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 57.38% for the day.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.