ToughBuilt Industries Inc designs, and distributes home improvement and construction product lines under the brand name TOUGHBUILT. The company's product line includes Soft Goods and Kneepads, and Sawhorses and Work Products. Soft Goods line consists of tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, a variety of storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptops, tablets, cellphones, and others. Sawhorses and Work Support products consist of unique designs and robust construction targeted for the most discerning users in the industry. It generates a majority of its revenue from Soft Goods products. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.