Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Xenetic Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting oncology indications. It also has oncology therapeutic investigational drug candidate XBIO-101 for the treatment of progestin resistant endometrial cancer.

Xenetic Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xenetic Biosciences's (XBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting XBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 434.70% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)?

A

The stock price for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) is $0.9351 last updated Today at 4:50:01 PM.

Q

Does Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xenetic Biosciences.

Q

When is Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Xenetic Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xenetic Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) operate in?

A

Xenetic Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.