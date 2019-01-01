|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AST SpaceMobile’s space includes: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL), Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI), Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK), Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB).
The latest price target for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) was reported by Barclays on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting ASTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 360.32% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is $6.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AST SpaceMobile.
AST SpaceMobile’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AST SpaceMobile.
AST SpaceMobile is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.