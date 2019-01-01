QQQ
Range
6.25 - 6.57
Vol / Avg.
751.7K/985.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.84 - 15.48
Mkt Cap
325.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.47
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
51.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building the global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST is on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by the mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

AST SpaceMobile Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AST SpaceMobile's (ASTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) was reported by Barclays on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting ASTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 360.32% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)?

A

The stock price for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is $6.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AST SpaceMobile.

Q

When is AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) reporting earnings?

A

AST SpaceMobile’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AST SpaceMobile.

Q

What sector and industry does AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) operate in?

A

AST SpaceMobile is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.