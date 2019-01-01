QQQ
Range
7.15 - 7.45
Vol / Avg.
4.3M/3.7M
Div / Yield
0.1/1.36%
52 Wk
6.51 - 9.38
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.39
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
392M
Outstanding
Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group's largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres. Additionally, Alamos has a significant portfolio of projects in Turkey and the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV212.030M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alamos Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alamos Gold (AGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alamos Gold's (AGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alamos Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Alamos Gold (AGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) was reported by Scotiabank on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting AGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alamos Gold (AGI)?

A

The stock price for Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) is $7.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alamos Gold (AGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

Q

When is Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) reporting earnings?

A

Alamos Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Alamos Gold (AGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alamos Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Alamos Gold (AGI) operate in?

A

Alamos Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.