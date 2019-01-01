QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. It is creating the electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. It is designing, manufacturing, and operating a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that can carry four passengers for around 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise.

Archer Aviation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Archer Aviation's (ACHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ACHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 374.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Archer Aviation (ACHR)?

A

The stock price for Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is $2.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Archer Aviation (ACHR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Archer Aviation.

Q

When is Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) reporting earnings?

A

Archer Aviation’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Archer Aviation (ACHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Archer Aviation.

Q

What sector and industry does Archer Aviation (ACHR) operate in?

A

Archer Aviation is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.