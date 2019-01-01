|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Archer Aviation’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU), Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS), National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL).
The latest price target for Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ACHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 374.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is $2.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Archer Aviation.
Archer Aviation’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Archer Aviation.
Archer Aviation is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.