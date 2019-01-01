GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd is a franchised hotel operator in China as franchised and managed hotels represent almost all of the hotels in its hotel network. The hotel network of the company comprised approximately 4340 hotels with nearly 315335 rooms in China, covering all centrally-administrated municipalities and cities throughout all provinces and autonomous regions in China. The company operates its hotels under GreenTree Inns, GreenTree Eastern, Gme, Gya and VX, GreenTree Alliance, Vatica, and others. The company operates solely in China and generates all of its revenue from China itself.