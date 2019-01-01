QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.31 - 5.61
Vol / Avg.
33.5K/164.9K
Div / Yield
0.55/9.86%
52 Wk
4.93 - 16.5
Mkt Cap
551.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.6
P/E
13.48
EPS
0.33
Shares
103M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 17, 2022, 2:22PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd is a franchised hotel operator in China as franchised and managed hotels represent almost all of the hotels in its hotel network. The hotel network of the company comprised approximately 4340 hotels with nearly 315335 rooms in China, covering all centrally-administrated municipalities and cities throughout all provinces and autonomous regions in China. The company operates its hotels under GreenTree Inns, GreenTree Eastern, Gme, Gya and VX, GreenTree Alliance, Vatica, and others. The company operates solely in China and generates all of its revenue from China itself.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.080 -0.1100
REV56.040M48.180M-7.860M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GreenTree Hospitality Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GreenTree Hospitality Gr's (GHG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) stock?

A

The latest price target for GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting GHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)?

A

The stock price for GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) is $5.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2019.

Q

When is GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) reporting earnings?

A

GreenTree Hospitality Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GreenTree Hospitality Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) operate in?

A

GreenTree Hospitality Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.