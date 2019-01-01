|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Semler Scientific’s space includes: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT).
The latest price target for Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting SMLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.79% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) is $73.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Semler Scientific.
Semler Scientific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Semler Scientific.
Semler Scientific is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.