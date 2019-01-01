QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Semler Scientific Inc is a US-based company that is engaged in providing technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary products and services that assist customers, including insurance plans, physicians, and risk assessment groups, in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. It markets its vascular-testing product under the QuantaFlo brand, which is a four-minute in-office blood flow test.

Semler Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Semler Scientific (SMLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Semler Scientific's (SMLR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Semler Scientific (SMLR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting SMLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.79% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Semler Scientific (SMLR)?

A

The stock price for Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) is $73.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Semler Scientific (SMLR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Semler Scientific.

Q

When is Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) reporting earnings?

A

Semler Scientific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Semler Scientific (SMLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Semler Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Semler Scientific (SMLR) operate in?

A

Semler Scientific is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.