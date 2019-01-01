QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/869.5K
Div / Yield
1.28/3.72%
52 Wk
31.1 - 49.68
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
22.12
Open
-
P/E
6.26
EPS
0.75
Shares
172.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 2:05PM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 5:18AM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Mar 30, 2021, 11:13PM
Brookfield Renewable Corp operates renewable power platforms. Its business divisions include hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities. The firm's geographical segments are the United States, Colombia, and Brazil.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120
REV1.091B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brookfield Renewable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookfield Renewable's (BEPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Renewable.

Q

What is the target price for Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) was reported by JP Morgan on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting BEPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.12% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)?

A

The stock price for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) is $34.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) reporting earnings?

A

Brookfield Renewable’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Renewable.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) operate in?

A

Brookfield Renewable is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.