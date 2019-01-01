QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment
Beam Global produces sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, and costs of grid-tied solutions. Its products are founded upon its patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines and include BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media, and disaster preparedness packages. From start to finish, the company develops, patents, designs, engineers, and manufactures renewably energized products that help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving.



Beam Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beam Global (BEEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beam Global's (BEEM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Beam Global (BEEM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) was reported by Roth Capital on May 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting BEEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 208.44% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beam Global (BEEM)?

A

The stock price for Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is $12.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beam Global (BEEM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beam Global.

Q

When is Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) reporting earnings?

A

Beam Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Beam Global (BEEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beam Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Beam Global (BEEM) operate in?

A

Beam Global is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.