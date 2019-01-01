Elastic NV is a search company. It created the Elastic Stack, a powerful set of software products that ingest and store data from any source and in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization in milliseconds or less. The company also offers software solutions built on the Elastic Stack that address a wide variety of use cases including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, business analytics, and security analytics. Its solution includes Enterprise Search; Observability and Security. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.