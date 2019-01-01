QQQ
Range
75.56 - 81.04
Vol / Avg.
970.1K/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
75.78 - 189.84
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
79.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
93.4M
Outstanding
Elastic NV is a search company. It created the Elastic Stack, a powerful set of software products that ingest and store data from any source and in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization in milliseconds or less. The company also offers software solutions built on the Elastic Stack that address a wide variety of use cases including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, business analytics, and security analytics. Its solution includes Enterprise Search; Observability and Security. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.090 0.0700
REV194.530M205.980M11.450M

Analyst Ratings

Elastic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elastic (ESTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elastic's (ESTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elastic.

Q

What is the target price for Elastic (ESTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) was reported by Jefferies on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ESTC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Elastic (ESTC)?

A

The stock price for Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is $76.205 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Elastic (ESTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elastic.

Q

When is Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) reporting earnings?

A

Elastic’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Elastic (ESTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elastic.

Q

What sector and industry does Elastic (ESTC) operate in?

A

Elastic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.