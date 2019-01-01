Workhorse Group Inc is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Its powertrain products include E-GEN and E-100. E-GEN is an electric drive, transmission-free system, which has a gasoline/propane or compressed natural gas (CNG) engine that functions as an auxiliary generator. E-100, an all-electric, medium-duty truck, is an electric power train. The company generates key revenue from the Automotive Revenue which consists of sales of any of its E-GEN or E-100 platforms.