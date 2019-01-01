QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Workhorse Group Inc is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Its powertrain products include E-GEN and E-100. E-GEN is an electric drive, transmission-free system, which has a gasoline/propane or compressed natural gas (CNG) engine that functions as an auxiliary generator. E-100, an all-electric, medium-duty truck, is an electric power train. The company generates key revenue from the Automotive Revenue which consists of sales of any of its E-GEN or E-100 platforms.

Workhorse Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Workhorse Group (WKHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Workhorse Group's (WKHS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Workhorse Group (WKHS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) was reported by DA Davidson on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting WKHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 229.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Workhorse Group (WKHS)?

A

The stock price for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is $3.0316 last updated Today at 5:01:18 PM.

Q

Does Workhorse Group (WKHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Workhorse Group.

Q

When is Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) reporting earnings?

A

Workhorse Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Workhorse Group (WKHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Workhorse Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Workhorse Group (WKHS) operate in?

A

Workhorse Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.