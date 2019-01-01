QQQ
Range
1.26 - 1.36
Vol / Avg.
226.2K/347.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.26 - 43.57
Mkt Cap
18.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.36
P/E
-
EPS
-0.54
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 2:31PM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 8:00AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Forte Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forte Biosciences (FBRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ: FBRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forte Biosciences's (FBRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forte Biosciences (FBRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ: FBRX) was reported by Chardan Capital on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting FBRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.59% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Forte Biosciences (FBRX)?

A

The stock price for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ: FBRX) is $1.27 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Forte Biosciences (FBRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forte Biosciences.

Q

When is Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) reporting earnings?

A

Forte Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Forte Biosciences (FBRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forte Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Forte Biosciences (FBRX) operate in?

A

Forte Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.