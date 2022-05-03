QQQ
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 4:52 AM | 33 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $170.53 million.

• Enel Chile ENIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $82.88 per share on revenue of $994.35 million.

• Paramount Global PARAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

• Triton International TRTN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $419.07 million.

• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Comstock Mining LODE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $380.00 thousand.

• GEO Group GEO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $551.47 million.

• Kopin KOPN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.03 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions LIND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $56.87 million.

• Paramount Global PARA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

• BP BP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $57.71 billion.

• CMS Energy CMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Thomson Reuters TRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Standard Motor Products SMP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $304.30 million.

• CNH Industrial CNHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Broadridge Financial Soln BR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Blueprint Medicines BPMC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.94 per share on revenue of $36.65 million.

• KKR & Co KKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Waters WAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $632.75 million.

• Estee Lauder Cos EL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum MPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $32.06 billion.

• Martin Marietta Materials MLM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Lear LEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy CNP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• Biogen BIIB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Daseke DSKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $372.07 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics ESPR is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $15.39 million.

• iStar STAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share on revenue of $43.25 million.

• Incyte INCY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $750.66 million.

• Harmony Biosciences HRMY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $88.55 million.

• Hillman Solutions HLMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $358.41 million.

• Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $16.23 million.

• SSR Mining SSRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $423.88 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.30 million.

• Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• National Retail Props NNN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $185.91 million.

• Fidelity National Info FIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Arconic ARNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• Surgery Partners SGRY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $569.87 million.

• LGI Homes LGIH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $523.98 million.

• Westlake Chemical WLKP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $316.30 million.

• Sequans Communications SQNS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $13.82 million.

• Sage Therapeutics SAGE is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.21 million.

• Equitrans Midstream ETRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $368.99 million.

• New Residential Inv NRZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $221.48 million.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $196.01 million.

• Radware RDWR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Louisiana-Pacific LPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Easterly Government Props DEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $74.71 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners DKL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $171.91 million.

• IPG Photonics IPGP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $334.79 million.

• USA Compression Partners USAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $161.30 million.

• Glatfelter GLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $332.75 million.

• Unitil UTL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $147.95 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.81 million.

• Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $117.17 million.

• Verona Pharma VRNA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Valaris VAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $294.76 million.

• Delek US Hldgs DK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Public Service Enterprise PEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Harsco HSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $447.13 million.

• Scotts Miracle Gro SMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Vishay Intertechnology VSH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $842.80 million.

• Jacobs Engineering Group J is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Westlake WLK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.

• Premier PINC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $339.97 million.

• Zebra Technologies ZBRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Ares Commercial Real ACRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $22.55 million.

• Gartner IT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Leidos Holdings LDOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Franklin Resources BEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Illinois Tool Works ITW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• Expeditors International EXPD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $28.43 million.

• CommVault Systems CVLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $202.02 million.

• AGCO AGCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Sabre SABR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $536.43 million.

• S&P Global SPGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Catalent CTLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Rockwell Automation ROK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage TAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Howmet Aerospace HWM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Sealed Air SEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $410.27 million.

• AMETEK AME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Meritor MTOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Eaton Corp ETN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.

• CONSOL Energy CEIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $375.10 million.

• ITT ITT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $695.27 million.

• Henry Schein HSIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• MPLX MPLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Atkore ATKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $800.90 million.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours DD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• Cummins CMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion.

• Pfizer PFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $23.95 billion.

• Chunghwa Telecom CHT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cazoo Gr CZOO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• B2Gold BTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $357.25 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps BTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $455.37 million.

• Matson MATX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Veracyte VCYT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $62.32 million.

• Masimo MASI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $303.83 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties JBGS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $166.13 million.

• Farmland Partners FPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.72 million.

• Viant Technology DSP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $45.92 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy GTE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Kadant KAI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $215.17 million.

• Voya Financial VOYA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $340.00 thousand.

• AlerisLife ALR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $185.21 million.

• MISTRAS Group MG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $159.58 million.

• eHealth EHTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $98.56 million.

• Verisk Analytics VRSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $774.73 million.

• Iamgold IAG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $334.08 million.

• Match Group MTCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $795.69 million.

• KAR Auction Services KAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $559.54 million.

• Genworth Finl GNW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Airbnb ABNB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• VAALCO Energy EGY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Equinox Gold EQX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $308.20 million.

• Macrogenics MGNX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $21.48 million.

• Amcor AMCR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Franklin Street Props FSP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $39.39 million.

• Monroe Cap MRCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $13.24 million.

• Lantern Pharma LTRN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vivint Smart Home VVNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $384.51 million.

• MiMedx Group MDXG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.10 million.

• Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $365.35 million.

• Landsea Homes LSEA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $238.66 million.

• AppHarvest APPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.38 million.

• Profire Energy PFIE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mayville Engineering MEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $122.58 million.

• Summit Midstream Partners SMLP is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $82.73 million.

• Public Storage PSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $979.29 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $105.77 million.

• Red Rock Resorts RRR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $405.40 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr THG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $10.11 million.

• DermTech DMTK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.75 million.

• SkyWater Technology SKYT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $41.21 million.

• Viavi Solutions VIAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $309.30 million.

• Lion Electric LEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.27 million.

• Sprout Social SPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.23 million.

• Rattler Midstream RTLR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $100.19 million.

• Fulgent Genetics FLGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share on revenue of $270.85 million.

• Nerdwallet NRDS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $123.74 million.

• Enact Holdings ACT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $272.33 million.

• Freshworks FRSH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $108.26 million.

• Independence Realty Trust IRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $146.76 million.

• Revolve Gr RVLV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $255.61 million.

• Onto Innovation ONTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $232.00 million.

• Ouster OUST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $12.05 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease BNL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $94.74 million.

• Veritone VERI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $33.29 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $17.54 million.

• Varex Imaging VREX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $205.25 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $64.17 million.

• XP XP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $707.11 million.

• Weyco Group WEYS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stag Industrial STAG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $155.94 million.

• Wrap Technologies WRAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.76 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TransMedics Group TMDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $9.65 million.

• New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $36.55 million.

• Waste Connections WCN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• SeaSpine Holdings SPNE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $48.96 million.

• Lifevantage LFVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $50.10 million.

• Rocky Brands RCKY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $136.58 million.

• Invitae NVTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $128.13 million.

• Oak Street Health OSH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $506.58 million.

• Green Brick Partners GRBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $323.69 million.

• Select Energy Services WTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $272.92 million.

• Hannon Armstrong HASI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $29.07 million.

• TuSimple Hldgs TSP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.12 million.

• Pros Holdings PRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $65.44 million.

• SLR Investment SLRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $36.65 million.

• Gladstone Capital GLAD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $14.64 million.

• Enova International ENVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $381.78 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $14.67 million.

• Livent LTHM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $140.15 million.

• ProPetro Holding PUMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $273.67 million.

• Spirit Realty Cap SRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $162.61 million.

• Gulfport Energy GPOR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $326.93 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $37.28 million.

• Viemed Healthcare VMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.60 million.

• Pulmonx LUNG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $9.26 million.

• Talkspace TALK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $29.18 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties INN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $129.75 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty TSLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $69.42 million.

• Whitestone REIT WSR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $32.84 million.

• Newpark Resources NR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $171.20 million.

• Manitowoc Co MTW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $441.18 million.

• Ducommun DCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $163.00 million.

• Powell Industries POWL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $116.93 million.

• Mercury Systems MRCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $249.38 million.

• Mercury General MCY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $998.35 million.

• Penumbra PEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $195.04 million.

• MicroStrategy MSTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $127.22 million.

• Benefitfocus BNFT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $60.74 million.

• Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $43.21 million.

• OneSpan OSPN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $51.99 million.

• Regency Centers REG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $284.01 million.

• Innospec IOSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $397.67 million.

• LSB Industries LXU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $219.12 million.

• Blackbaud BLKB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $253.10 million.

• W&T Offshore WTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $158.54 million.

• Murphy USA MUSA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.

• Quad/Graphics QUAD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Littelfuse LFUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $572.72 million.

• CytoSorbents CTSO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.73 million.

• Workiva WK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $127.42 million.

• EnLink Midstream ENLC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Community Healthcare CHCT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $23.81 million.

• ONEOK OKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

• Assurant AIZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Masonite International DOOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $690.03 million.

• Watts Water Technologies WTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $442.79 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.58 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Extra Space Storage EXR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $363.21 million.

• Denny's DENN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $102.15 million.

• Kimball International KBAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $171.75 million.

• A10 Networks ATEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $60.94 million.

• Super Micro Computer SMCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Edison EIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Resideo Technologies REZI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Paycom Software PAYC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $343.14 million.

• Agree Realty ADC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $96.20 million.

• PTC Therapeutics PTCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.51 per share on revenue of $147.06 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery APEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $15.81 million.

• Douglas Emmett DEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $240.73 million.

• Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $475.44 million.

• Owens & Minor OMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Service Corp Intl SCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Infinera INFN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $361.74 million.

• CPSI CPSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $75.00 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities CPK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $209.57 million.

• Global Industrial GIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $263.40 million.

• Cornerstone Building CNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $242.28 million.

• Huron Consulting Group HURN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $234.67 million.

• Radian Group RDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $242.57 million.

• CarParts.com PRTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $162.08 million.

• PerkinElmer PKI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Delta Apparel DLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $121.70 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $146.23 million.

• Healthpeak Properties PEAK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $489.97 million.

• Diversified Healthcare DHC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $319.84 million.

• Werner Enterprises WERN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $746.35 million.

• Conduent CNDT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $961.67 million.

• Hyster-Yale Materials HY is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.71 per share on revenue of $820.07 million.

• Comstock Res CRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $411.80 million.

• Alteryx AYX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $145.91 million.

• Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $606.48 million.

• Andersons ANDE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Skyworks Solutions SWKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• AtriCure ATRC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $71.17 million.

• Caesars Entertainment CZR is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.20 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Bright Horizons Family BFAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $481.52 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Camping World Holdings CWH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Cirrus Logic CRUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $420.29 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.03 per share on revenue of $243.10 million.

• Prudential Financial PRU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $13.92 billion.

• American Intl Gr AIG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $11.65 billion.

• Akamai Technologies AKAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $903.89 million.

• Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.

• Starbucks SBUX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.60 billion.

• Lyft LYFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $846.00 million.

• National Research NRC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Herbalife Nutrition HLF is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Yum China Holdings YUMC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets