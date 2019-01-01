QQQ
Range
36.37 - 38.25
Vol / Avg.
167.7K/319K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.09 - 45.89
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
37.99
P/E
19.52
EPS
-0.17
Shares
58.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs.

Harmony Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harmony Biosciences's (HRMY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting HRMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.64% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)?

A

The stock price for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) is $36.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmony Biosciences.

Q

When is Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) reporting earnings?

A

Harmony Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harmony Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) operate in?

A

Harmony Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.