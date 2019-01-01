QQQ
Range
20.87 - 21.62
Vol / Avg.
120.7K/187.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.76 - 24
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.48
P/E
7.26
EPS
0.84
Shares
162.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Enact Holdings Inc is a private mortgage insurance provider. It is committed towards helping more people to achieve the dream of homeownership.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.940 0.1100
REV279.920M272.842M-7.078M

Analyst Ratings

Enact Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enact Holdings (ACT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enact Holdings's (ACT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enact Holdings (ACT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) was reported by Citigroup on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting ACT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enact Holdings (ACT)?

A

The stock price for Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) is $21.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enact Holdings (ACT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021.

Q

When is Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) reporting earnings?

A

Enact Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 1, 2022.

Q

Is Enact Holdings (ACT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enact Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Enact Holdings (ACT) operate in?

A

Enact Holdings is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.