|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.830
|0.940
|0.1100
|REV
|279.920M
|272.842M
|-7.078M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Enact Holdings’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) was reported by Citigroup on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting ACT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) is $21.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021.
Enact Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 1, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Enact Holdings.
Enact Holdings is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.