You can purchase shares of Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Agree Realty’s space includes: Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO), Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT).
The latest price target for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) was reported by B of A Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting ADC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.71% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) is $63.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Agree Realty (ADC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Agree Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Agree Realty.
Agree Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.