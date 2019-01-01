QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
62.79 - 64.02
Vol / Avg.
913.7K/597.2K
Div / Yield
2.72/4.28%
52 Wk
61.27 - 75.95
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
144.49
Open
63.78
P/E
36.14
EPS
0.52
Shares
71.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development, and management of retail properties net leased to industry- leading tenants. Some of its properties in the portfolio include 24 Hour Fitness, 7-Eleven, Wawa, PetSmart, among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.910
REV91.760M91.412M-348.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Agree Realty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agree Realty (ADC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agree Realty's (ADC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Agree Realty (ADC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) was reported by B of A Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting ADC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.71% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Agree Realty (ADC)?

A

The stock price for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) is $63.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agree Realty (ADC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Agree Realty (ADC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) reporting earnings?

A

Agree Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Agree Realty (ADC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agree Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Agree Realty (ADC) operate in?

A

Agree Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.