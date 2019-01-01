QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/612.3K
Div / Yield
1.96/1.17%
52 Wk
146.1 - 179.98
Mkt Cap
12.2B
Payout Ratio
39.48
Open
-
P/E
36.03
EPS
1.3
Shares
72.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 4:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 4:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 12:37PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Jack Henry is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Jack Henry serves about 1,000 banks and 800 credit unions.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1301.300 0.1700
REV467.970M493.896M25.926M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jack Henry & Associates Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jack Henry & Associates's (JKHY) competitors?

A

Other companies in Jack Henry & Associates’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Q

What is the target price for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) was reported by Raymond James on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JKHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)?

A

The stock price for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) is $167.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) reporting earnings?

A

Jack Henry & Associates’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jack Henry & Associates.

Q

What sector and industry does Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) operate in?

A

Jack Henry & Associates is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.