|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.130
|1.300
|0.1700
|REV
|467.970M
|493.896M
|25.926M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jack Henry & Associates’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).
The latest price target for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) was reported by Raymond James on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JKHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) is $167.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.
Jack Henry & Associates’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jack Henry & Associates.
Jack Henry & Associates is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.