You can purchase shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ashford Hospitality Trust’s space includes: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN).
The latest price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) was reported by Deutsche Bank on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting AHT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.50% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) is $9.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2019.
Ashford Hospitality Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ashford Hospitality Trust.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.