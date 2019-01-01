QQQ
Range
9.01 - 9.59
Vol / Avg.
817.9K/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.82 - 19.79
Mkt Cap
310.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.38
P/E
0.12
EPS
-1.7
Shares
33.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotel properties in the U.S. The company owns and operates its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership. All of its hotels are located across the U.S. and operate under the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Crowne Plaza, and Sheraton brands. Ashford's sole segment is Direct Hotel Investments, through which it owns hotels by acquisition or development. Ashford also provides rest estate investment services, such as mezzanine financing, first mortgage financing, and sales-leaseback transactions. Its revenue streams include Room revenue, Food and beverage revenue, and Other revenue. Room revenue accounts for the majority of total revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV245.640M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ashford Hospitality Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ashford Hospitality Trust's (AHT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) was reported by Deutsche Bank on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting AHT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.50% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)?

A

The stock price for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) is $9.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2019.

Q

When is Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) reporting earnings?

A

Ashford Hospitality Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) operate in?

A

Ashford Hospitality Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.