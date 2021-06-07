Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 296 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares set a new yearly high of $2,458.07 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

