Mannatech Inc is a wellness solution provider. The company develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Mannatech sells products in three regions: the Americas (the United States, Canada, and Mexico); Europe/the Middle East/Africa (EMEA) (Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom); and Asia/Pacific (Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China). Mannatech generates the majority of its revenue from Asia/Pacific, followed by the Americas.