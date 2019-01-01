QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
33.86 - 35.17
Vol / Avg.
3K/6.4K
Div / Yield
0.72/2.00%
52 Wk
13.65 - 49.08
Mkt Cap
67.5M
Payout Ratio
17.62
Open
33.86
P/E
9.33
EPS
1.54
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 1:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 9:37AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 3:11PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 5:41PM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 1:43PM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 12:18PM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 5:29AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 6:06AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Mannatech Inc is a wellness solution provider. The company develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Mannatech sells products in three regions: the Americas (the United States, Canada, and Mexico); Europe/the Middle East/Africa (EMEA) (Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom); and Asia/Pacific (Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China). Mannatech generates the majority of its revenue from Asia/Pacific, followed by the Americas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-18
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mannatech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mannatech (MTEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mannatech's (MTEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mannatech (MTEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mannatech

Q

Current Stock Price for Mannatech (MTEX)?

A

The stock price for Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) is $35.15 last updated Today at 3:21:36 PM.

Q

Does Mannatech (MTEX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) reporting earnings?

A

Mannatech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Mannatech (MTEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mannatech.

Q

What sector and industry does Mannatech (MTEX) operate in?

A

Mannatech is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.