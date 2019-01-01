|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-18
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mannatech’s space includes: Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI).
There is no analysis for Mannatech
The stock price for Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) is $35.15 last updated Today at 3:21:36 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Mannatech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mannatech.
Mannatech is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.