|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.680
|0.710
|0.0300
|REV
|43.300M
|43.288M
|-12.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Capital Bancorp’s space includes: Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST), Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL), Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB).
The latest price target for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CBNK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -49.75% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) is $23.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
Capital Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Capital Bancorp.
Capital Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.