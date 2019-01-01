QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Capital Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company through its holdings operates as a commercial-focused community bank that serves businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs throughout the region. The bank operates through four divisions including Commercial Banking, Church Street Mortgage, Corporate Office, and OpenSky. It's Commercial Banking division offers banking related services to clients, church street mortgage division offers conventional and government-guaranteed residential mortgage loans on a nationwide basis for sale into the secondary market, while its OpenSky division provides secured credit cards on a nationwide basis to under-banked populations and those looking to rebuild their credit scores.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.710 0.0300
REV43.300M43.288M-12.000K

Capital Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital Bancorp (CBNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital Bancorp's (CBNK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Capital Bancorp (CBNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CBNK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -49.75% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital Bancorp (CBNK)?

A

The stock price for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) is $23.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital Bancorp (CBNK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) reporting earnings?

A

Capital Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Capital Bancorp (CBNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital Bancorp (CBNK) operate in?

A

Capital Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.