Capital Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company through its holdings operates as a commercial-focused community bank that serves businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs throughout the region. The bank operates through four divisions including Commercial Banking, Church Street Mortgage, Corporate Office, and OpenSky. It's Commercial Banking division offers banking related services to clients, church street mortgage division offers conventional and government-guaranteed residential mortgage loans on a nationwide basis for sale into the secondary market, while its OpenSky division provides secured credit cards on a nationwide basis to under-banked populations and those looking to rebuild their credit scores.