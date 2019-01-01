|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|337.600M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sterling Construction Co’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD).
The latest price target for Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) was reported by DA Davidson on April 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting STRL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -47.13% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) is $28.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sterling Construction Co.
Sterling Construction Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sterling Construction Co.
Sterling Construction Co is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.