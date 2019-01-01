QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/185.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.2 - 32.14
Mkt Cap
843.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.26
EPS
0.74
Shares
29.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 11:05AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 7:45AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Sterling Construction Co Inc is a construction company specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects. The company operates in three reportable segments namely, Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, and others. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. Specialty Services includes the services which are provided to the large, blue-chip companies in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center, and warehousing, energy, mixed-use, and multi-family sectors. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Heavy Civil segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.370

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV337.600M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sterling Construction Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sterling Construction Co (STRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sterling Construction Co's (STRL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sterling Construction Co (STRL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) was reported by DA Davidson on April 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting STRL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -47.13% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sterling Construction Co (STRL)?

A

The stock price for Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) is $28.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sterling Construction Co (STRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sterling Construction Co.

Q

When is Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) reporting earnings?

A

Sterling Construction Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Sterling Construction Co (STRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sterling Construction Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Sterling Construction Co (STRL) operate in?

A

Sterling Construction Co is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.