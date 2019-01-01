QQQ
Range
25.1 - 25.25
Vol / Avg.
3.1K/10.3K
Div / Yield
0.2/0.79%
52 Wk
18.3 - 26.85
Mkt Cap
190.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.1
P/E
9.53
EPS
0.56
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
MainStreet Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It is focused on serving the borrowing, cash management and depository needs of small to medium-sized businesses, and professional practices and retail customers. The bank's products and services include business and consumer checking, premium interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, as well as a broad array of commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.560 -0.0200
REV13.370M15.489M2.119M

Analyst Ratings

MainStreet Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MainStreet Bancshares's (MNSB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) stock?

A

The latest price target for MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting MNSB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)?

A

The stock price for MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) is $25.25 last updated Today at 3:27:28 PM.

Q

Does MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) reporting earnings?

A

MainStreet Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MainStreet Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) operate in?

A

MainStreet Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.