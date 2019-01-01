|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.580
|0.560
|-0.0200
|REV
|13.370M
|15.489M
|2.119M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MainStreet Bancshares’s space includes: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR).
The latest price target for MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting MNSB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) is $25.25 last updated Today at 3:27:28 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.
MainStreet Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MainStreet Bancshares.
MainStreet Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.