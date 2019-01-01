QQQ
Range
38.46 - 38.93
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/5.1K
Div / Yield
0.52/1.35%
52 Wk
23.91 - 39.92
Mkt Cap
331.8M
Payout Ratio
15.87
Open
38.93
P/E
12.27
EPS
0.81
Shares
8.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Greene County Bancorp Inc is a holding firm. Its primary business involves overseeing and directing the business of The Bank of Greene County and monitoring its cash position. Through its directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries, the company engages in attracting retail deposits, along with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in one to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, consumer loans, home equity loans, and commercial business loans. It also serves local municipalities' banking needs and operates a real estate investment trust.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.810
REV17.691M

Analyst Ratings

Greene County Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ: GCBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greene County Bancorp's (GCBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greene County Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)?

A

The stock price for Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ: GCBC) is $38.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) reporting earnings?

A

Greene County Bancorp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greene County Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) operate in?

A

Greene County Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.