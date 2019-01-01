SemiLEDs Corp develops, manufacture, and sells light-emitting diode chips and LED components. The company's products include LED Chips, LED Components, and Lighting Products. Its products are used for general lighting applications, that includes street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting; specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or Ultraviolet, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. Substantial revenue is generated from the sale of LED components products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.