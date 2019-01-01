QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/67.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.02 - 31.44
Mkt Cap
15.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
SemiLEDs Corp develops, manufacture, and sells light-emitting diode chips and LED components. The company's products include LED Chips, LED Components, and Lighting Products. Its products are used for general lighting applications, that includes street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting; specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or Ultraviolet, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. Substantial revenue is generated from the sale of LED components products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120
REV1.465M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.420
REV1.371M

Analyst Ratings

SemiLEDs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SemiLEDs (LEDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SemiLEDs's (LEDS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SemiLEDs (LEDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) was reported by Sterne Agee on November 29, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting LEDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SemiLEDs (LEDS)?

A

The stock price for SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) is $3.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SemiLEDs (LEDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SemiLEDs.

Q

When is SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) reporting earnings?

A

SemiLEDs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is SemiLEDs (LEDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SemiLEDs.

Q

What sector and industry does SemiLEDs (LEDS) operate in?

A

SemiLEDs is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.