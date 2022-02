IF Bancorp Inc is a holding company. It is mainly engaged in the business of directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal. The company with the association take deposits from the general public and invest those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in various loans such as multi-family residential and mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, others, and also a variety of deposit accounts and alternative delivery channels.