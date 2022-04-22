Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday =, 431 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms FB .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC .

. Babylon Holdings BBLN made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 42.97% to reach its 52-week low.

made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 42.97% to reach its 52-week low. Nextdoor Holdings KIND was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Meta Platforms FB shares set a new 52-week low of $185.26. The stock traded down 0.95%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $185.26. The stock traded down 0.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.43.

shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.43. Walt Disney DIS shares moved down 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $119.70, drifting down 1.02%.

shares moved down 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $119.70, drifting down 1.02%. Salesforce CRM stock drifted down 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $173.78.

stock drifted down 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $173.78. Sony Group SONY stock drifted down 1.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.37.

stock drifted down 1.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.37. Charter Communications CHTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $506.55. Shares traded down 1.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $506.55. Shares traded down 1.91%. Starbucks SBUX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $77.93 and moving down 0.67%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $77.93 and moving down 0.67%. Shopify SHOP shares fell to $469.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.75%.

shares fell to $469.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.75%. Rivian Automotive RIVN stock hit $32.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%.

stock hit $32.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%. Coupang CPNG stock hit $14.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.07%.

stock hit $14.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.07%. Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new 52-week low of $128.36. The stock traded down 2.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $128.36. The stock traded down 2.02%. Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares reached a new 52-week low of $123.59 on Friday morning, moving down 1.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $123.59 on Friday morning, moving down 1.84%. Roblox RBLX shares moved down 0.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.14, drifting down 0.61%.

shares moved down 0.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.14, drifting down 0.61%. Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock set a new 52-week low of $116.76 on Friday, moving down 0.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $116.76 on Friday, moving down 0.71%. AppLovin APP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $41.71 and moving down 1.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $41.71 and moving down 1.39%. CarMax KMX stock hit a yearly low of $89.53. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $89.53. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. Caesars Entertainment CZR shares moved down 1.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $66.53, drifting down 1.35%.

shares moved down 1.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $66.53, drifting down 1.35%. Pinterest PINS shares set a new yearly low of $19.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Zillow Gr Z shares set a new yearly low of $42.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $42.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Zillow Gr ZG stock drifted down 0.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.09.

stock drifted down 0.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.09. Bruker BRKR shares fell to $59.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.2%.

shares fell to $59.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.2%. Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $57.71 and moving up 0.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $57.71 and moving up 0.14%. Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.65 on Friday morning, moving down 2.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.65 on Friday morning, moving down 2.88%. Repligen RGEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $147.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $147.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.2%. IAC/InterActive IAC shares moved down 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $89.60, drifting down 1.02%.

shares moved down 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $89.60, drifting down 1.02%. Cable One CABO stock hit $1,334.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.

stock hit $1,334.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%. Masimo MASI shares set a new yearly low of $126.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $126.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session. Peloton Interactive PTON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $19.99 and moving down 1.59%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $19.99 and moving down 1.59%. AGNC Investment AGNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Friday morning, moving down 1.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Friday morning, moving down 1.26%. TELUS Intl TIXT shares moved down 1.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.30, drifting down 1.72%.

shares moved down 1.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.30, drifting down 1.72%. SoFi Technologies SOFI stock hit a yearly low of $6.43. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.43. The stock was down 1.4% for the day. Pegasystems PEGA stock hit $71.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%.

stock hit $71.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $103.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $103.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.07%. DraftKings DKNG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.97 and moving down 1.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.97 and moving down 1.39%. Omnicell OMCL shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $116.59.

shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $116.59. Integra Lifesciences IART stock hit $61.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.

stock hit $61.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%. Perrigo PRGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.20. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.20. The stock was down 1.86% on the session. YETI Holdings YETI shares were down 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.34.

shares were down 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.34. Innovative Industrial IIPR stock hit a yearly low of $156.10. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $156.10. The stock was down 0.81% for the day. Wendy's WEN shares hit a yearly low of $20.20. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.20. The stock was down 2.36% on the session. Boston Beer Co SAM shares fell to $325.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.12%.

shares fell to $325.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.12%. Gap GPS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.07 on Friday, moving down 18.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.07 on Friday, moving down 18.86%. PacWest Banc PACW shares moved up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.05, drifting up 0.54%.

shares moved up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.05, drifting up 0.54%. Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $69.72. Shares traded down 1.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $69.72. Shares traded down 1.61%. Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares set a new yearly low of $50.17 this morning. The stock was up 2.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $50.17 this morning. The stock was up 2.68% on the session. Ncino NCNO shares made a new 52-week low of $37.60 on Friday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $37.60 on Friday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. Novavax NVAX shares were down 3.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $46.53.

shares were down 3.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $46.53. Denali Therapeutics DNLI shares moved down 1.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.50, drifting down 1.25%.

shares moved down 1.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.50, drifting down 1.25%. Beam Therapeutics BEAM shares made a new 52-week low of $41.50 on Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $41.50 on Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.21. Shares traded down 1.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.21. Shares traded down 1.61%. iHeartMedia IHRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.93. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.93. The stock was down 3.17% on the session. Roivant Sciences ROIV stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 0.27% on the session. Instructure Holdings INST stock drifted up 0.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.59.

stock drifted up 0.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.59. Chimera Investment CIM shares hit a yearly low of $10.28. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.28. The stock was down 1.48% on the session. Angi ANGI stock hit $4.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.41%.

stock hit $4.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.41%. InMode INMD stock hit a yearly low of $28.08. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.08. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. eXp World Holdings EXPI shares set a new yearly low of $15.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session. Canopy Growth CGC shares set a new yearly low of $5.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. TPG TPG stock drifted down 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.21.

stock drifted down 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.21. InterDigital IDCC stock hit a yearly low of $58.21. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $58.21. The stock was down 0.84% for the day. Open Lending LPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Friday. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Friday. The stock was down 0.92% for the day. ImmunityBio IBRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.27 and moving down 1.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.27 and moving down 1.6%. Gogoro GGR stock drifted down 5.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.01.

stock drifted down 5.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.01. Arrival ARVL stock drifted down 4.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.57.

stock drifted down 4.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.57. Corsair Gaming CRSR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.71 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.15%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.71 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.15%. Himax Technologies HIMX stock hit a yearly low of $8.61. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.61. The stock was down 0.22% for the day. Enovix ENVX stock drifted down 1.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.74.

stock drifted down 1.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.74. Overstock.com OSTK stock hit $34.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%.

stock hit $34.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%. AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK stock hit a yearly low of $20.38. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.38. The stock was down 1.64% for the day. Riot Blockchain RIOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.38. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.38. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. Latham Group SWIM stock hit a yearly low of $11.85. The stock was down 7.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.85. The stock was down 7.44% for the day. Redfin RDFN shares set a new 52-week low of $12.97. The stock traded down 2.37%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.97. The stock traded down 2.37%. BGC Partners BGCP shares were down 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.78.

shares were down 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.78. 23andMe Holding ME stock hit a yearly low of $3.05. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.05. The stock was down 4.05% for the day. iRobot IRBT shares set a new yearly low of $49.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $49.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. CryoPort CYRX shares moved down 3.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.60, drifting down 3.21%.

shares moved down 3.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.60, drifting down 3.21%. Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock set a new 52-week low of $9.18 on Friday, moving down 0.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.18 on Friday, moving down 0.53%. Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares made a new 52-week low of $15.73 on Friday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.73 on Friday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day. Industrial Logistics ILPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.80 on Friday morning, moving down 3.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.80 on Friday morning, moving down 3.15%. VIZIO Holding VZIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.72 and moving down 1.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.72 and moving down 1.75%. Cytek Biosciences CTKB shares moved down 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.45, drifting down 2.14%.

shares moved down 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.45, drifting down 2.14%. Cardlytics CDLX shares made a new 52-week low of $37.16 on Friday. The stock was down 8.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $37.16 on Friday. The stock was down 8.49% for the day. Lion Electric LEV shares made a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Friday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Friday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day. XPEL XPEL shares set a new yearly low of $43.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $43.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. Eventbrite EB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.62. Shares traded down 1.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.62. Shares traded down 1.35%. Canoo GOEV shares fell to $4.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.42%.

shares fell to $4.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.42%. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares were down 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.04.

shares were down 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.04. Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares moved up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.49, drifting up 1.05%.

shares moved up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.49, drifting up 1.05%. Rocket Companies RKT shares hit a yearly low of $8.97. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.97. The stock was down 2.3% on the session. Camping World Holdings CWH shares set a new 52-week low of $25.43. The stock traded down 0.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.43. The stock traded down 0.5%. Array Technologies ARRY shares hit a yearly low of $7.13. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.13. The stock was down 1.83% on the session. Morphic Holding MORF stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.95. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.95. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $22.35. Shares traded down 0.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $22.35. Shares traded down 0.61%. Snap One Holdings SNPO shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.02.

shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.02. Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock drifted up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.25.

stock drifted up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.25. Altus Power AMPS shares hit a yearly low of $6.14. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.14. The stock was up 1.13% on the session. Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock hit $7.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%.

stock hit $7.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%. Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares set a new yearly low of $10.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. Myovant Sciences MYOV shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.31.

shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.31. Alector ALEC shares moved down 0.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.57, drifting down 0.9%.

shares moved down 0.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.57, drifting down 0.9%. Velo3D VLD shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%. Traeger COOK stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.32%.

stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.32%. Hagerty HGTY shares fell to $9.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.42%.

shares fell to $9.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.42%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT stock hit $12.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%.

stock hit $12.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%. AudioCodes AUDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $24.09. Shares traded down 1.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $24.09. Shares traded down 1.22%. Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.84.

shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.84. Cerus CERS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.41%. DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.02.

shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.02. IES Hldgs IESC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%. Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock hit $9.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.

stock hit $9.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%. Butterfly Network BFLY stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Friday, moving up 0.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Friday, moving up 0.54%. ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock hit $7.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.

stock hit $7.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%. FuboTV FUBO shares fell to $4.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.17%.

shares fell to $4.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. National Energy Services NESR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.55. Shares traded down 3.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.55. Shares traded down 3.82%. Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares made a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Friday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Friday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day. Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Friday morning, moving down 2.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Friday morning, moving down 2.0%. AnaptysBio ANAB stock hit a yearly low of $21.15. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.15. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock was up 2.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock was up 2.35% on the session. Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.31. Shares traded up 0.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.31. Shares traded up 0.9%. Invesco Municipal VKQ shares set a new 52-week low of $10.45. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.45. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Telos TLS shares hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. Amylyx Pharma AMLX shares fell to $9.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.

shares fell to $9.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%. DoubleDown Interactive DDI shares were up 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.75.

shares were up 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.75. Immunovant IMVT shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.56.

shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.56. Seer SEER stock hit a yearly low of $8.60. The stock was down 4.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.60. The stock was down 4.7% for the day. Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock hit $2.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%.

stock hit $2.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%. Agenus AGEN shares were down 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.05.

shares were down 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.05. ViewRay VRAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday morning, moving down 6.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday morning, moving down 6.09%. Fluence Energy FLNC stock hit $9.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%.

stock hit $9.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%. Nuvalent NUVL stock hit a yearly low of $10.23. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.23. The stock was down 5.61% for the day. DMC Glb BOOM shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.52.

shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.52. Flaherty & Crumrine DFP shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.17.

shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.17. Vaxart VXRT shares hit a yearly low of $3.83. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.83. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI stock set a new 52-week low of $21.15 on Friday, moving down 0.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.15 on Friday, moving down 0.42%. Bird Glb BRDS shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Macrogenics MGNX stock hit a yearly low of $7.64. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.64. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. loanDepot LDI shares fell to $3.31 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.

shares fell to $3.31 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%. Porch Group PRCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.79%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.79%. Waterstone Financial WSBF stock hit a yearly low of $18.29. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.29. The stock was down 3.22% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day. GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Invesco Advantage VKI shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.47.

shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.47. PLBY Group PLBY shares fell to $9.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.82%.

shares fell to $9.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.82%. Western Asset High Income HIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%. Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved down 4.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87, drifting down 4.12%.

shares moved down 4.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87, drifting down 4.12%. Arcellx ACLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Friday morning, moving down 3.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Friday morning, moving down 3.67%. Innoviz Technologies INVZ stock hit $2.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.86%.

stock hit $2.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.86%. Oportun Financial OPRT stock drifted down 2.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32.

stock drifted down 2.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32. Sight Sciences SGHT stock hit $8.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.96%.

stock hit $8.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.96%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares set a new yearly low of $12.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session. Rush Street Interactive RSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Friday morning, moving up 1.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Friday morning, moving up 1.46%. Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Friday, moving down 1.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Friday, moving down 1.61%. Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock hit $10.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.

stock hit $10.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.50. Shares traded down 0.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.50. Shares traded down 0.26%. MFS Intermediate IT MIN shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session. UWM Hldgs UWMC shares were down 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.69.

shares were down 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.69. AFC Gamma AFCG shares moved down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.06, drifting down 0.29%.

shares moved down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.06, drifting down 0.29%. Tyra Biosciences TYRA stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. AlloVir ALVR stock drifted down 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.93.

stock drifted down 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.93. Blackrock Municipal BYM shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.41.

shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.41. Ooma OOMA shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Friday morning, moving up 0.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Friday morning, moving up 0.15%. Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares set a new yearly low of $2.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Inseego INSG shares moved down 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05, drifting down 0.32%.

shares moved down 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05, drifting down 0.32%. RumbleON RMBL shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.10.

shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.10. Weave Communications WEAV stock hit $4.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.62%.

stock hit $4.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.62%. Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock hit $6.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%.

stock hit $6.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%. Anika Therapeutics ANIK stock drifted down 2.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.94.

stock drifted down 2.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.94. Autolus Therapeutics AUTL shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%. Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock drifted down 1.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.73.

stock drifted down 1.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.73. DermTech DMTK stock hit a yearly low of $10.30. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.30. The stock was down 2.72% for the day. Nerdy NRDY shares made a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Friday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Friday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day. Blackrock Income Trust BKT shares fell to $4.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.21%.

shares fell to $4.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.21%. Hovnanian Enterprises HOV shares set a new yearly low of $47.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $47.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. MFS Charter Income MCR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Friday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Friday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Kronos Bio KRON shares moved down 2.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14, drifting down 2.26%.

shares moved down 2.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14, drifting down 2.26%. Ocular Therapeutix OCUL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.63 and moving down 1.87%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.63 and moving down 1.87%. bluebird bio BLUE stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Friday, moving down 1.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Friday, moving down 1.87%. Enjoy Technology ENJY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Friday. The stock was down 10.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Friday. The stock was down 10.86% for the day. G1 Therapeutics GTHX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.34%. Personalis PSNL shares hit a yearly low of $5.93. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.93. The stock was down 1.32% on the session. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT shares moved up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.02, drifting up 0.66%.

shares moved up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.02, drifting up 0.66%. SkyWater Technology SKYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.38. Shares traded down 1.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.38. Shares traded down 1.38%. Nkarta NKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Friday. The stock was down 4.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Friday. The stock was down 4.14% for the day. Prelude Therapeutics PRLD stock hit a yearly low of $5.07. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.07. The stock was down 4.78% for the day. Genius Brands Intl GNUS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Friday morning, moving up 0.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Friday morning, moving up 0.05%. Allakos ALLK stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Friday, moving down 1.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Friday, moving down 1.6%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP stock drifted down 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.91.

stock drifted down 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.91. Noodles NDLS stock set a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Friday, moving down 1.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Friday, moving down 1.76%. Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP stock set a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Friday, moving down 0.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Friday, moving down 0.51%. Great Ajax AJX shares made a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Friday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Friday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day. CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Friday, moving down 1.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Friday, moving down 1.85%. eHealth EHTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.28 and moving down 0.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.28 and moving down 0.71%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp FDBC shares made a new 52-week low of $39.12 on Friday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $39.12 on Friday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day. Gritstone Bio GRTS shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03, drifting down 3.47%.

shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03, drifting down 3.47%. Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.07 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.07 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%. Westport Fuel Systems WPRT stock hit $1.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.71%.

stock hit $1.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.71%. Stereotaxis STXS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.78 and moving down 3.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.78 and moving down 3.46%. Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID stock hit $4.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.4%.

stock hit $4.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.4%. Alexco Resource AXU shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Friday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Friday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. HEXO HEXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was up 2.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was up 2.93% for the day. CoreCard CCRD shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.27.

shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.27. Altimmune ALT shares set a new yearly low of $4.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Emerald Holding EEX shares set a new yearly low of $2.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session. Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.37. Shares traded down 3.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.37. Shares traded down 3.63%. Bit Digital BTBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving down 1.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving down 1.24%. Oyster Point Pharma OYST stock hit $6.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%.

stock hit $6.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%. Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock hit $4.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.63%.

stock hit $4.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.63%. Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock drifted down 1.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.33.

stock drifted down 1.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.33. Ocwen Financial OCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.07 on Friday morning, moving down 0.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.07 on Friday morning, moving down 0.67%. Eliem Therapeutics ELYM shares made a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Friday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Friday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day. GAN GAN shares moved down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.04, drifting down 0.48%.

shares moved down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.04, drifting down 0.48%. Genetron Holdings GTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 3.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 3.71%. Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a yearly low of $8.75. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.75. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. Co-Diagnostics CODX stock drifted down 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.76.

stock drifted down 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.76. Sierra Metals SMTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.99. Shares traded down 2.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.99. Shares traded down 2.92%. BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares made a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Friday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Friday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd PFD shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.00.

shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.00. Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday morning, moving down 5.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday morning, moving down 5.35%. Rekor Systems REKR stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.70. Shares traded down 1.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.70. Shares traded down 1.33%. Western Asset Mortgage DMO shares hit a yearly low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.27% on the session. Telesat TSAT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.01 and moving down 3.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.01 and moving down 3.28%. Vapotherm VAPO shares made a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day. Romeo Power RMO shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04, drifting 0.0% (flat). Precision BioSciences DTIL shares hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Cue Biopharma CUE shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. Passage Bio PASG shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Friday morning, moving down 1.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Friday morning, moving down 1.97%. BitNile Hldgs NILE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday, moving down 2.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday, moving down 2.56%. Zevia ZVIA shares hit a yearly low of $3.46. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.46. The stock was down 1.66% on the session. CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Friday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Friday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day. Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 1.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 1.9%. CEL-SCI CVM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.85 and moving down 6.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.85 and moving down 6.68%. Genius Gr GNS shares hit a yearly low of $5.64. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.64. The stock was up 2.51% on the session. Retractable Technologies RVP stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.72. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.72. The stock was down 2.46% on the session. Forian FORA stock hit $3.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%.

stock hit $3.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%. MFS Government Markets MGF shares moved down 0.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.57, drifting down 0.28%.

shares moved down 0.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.57, drifting down 0.28%. Selecta Biosciences SELB shares fell to $0.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.89%.

shares fell to $0.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.89%. Nuveen Select Maturities NIM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.30. Shares traded down 0.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.30. Shares traded down 0.64%. Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares fell to $2.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.

shares fell to $2.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit $1.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%.

stock hit $1.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%. CytoSorbents CTSO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Friday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Friday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Cortexyme CRTX shares hit a yearly low of $3.77. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.77. The stock was down 2.56% on the session. 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR stock hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 2.96% for the day. Akouos AKUS stock set a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Friday, moving down 1.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Friday, moving down 1.78%. Faraday Future FFIE stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Friday, moving down 0.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Friday, moving down 0.52%. Molecular Templates MTEM stock hit $1.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%.

stock hit $1.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%. NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares were down 9.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.61.

shares were down 9.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.61. Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares set a new yearly low of $6.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Virtus Global VGI shares made a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Friday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Friday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. Celcuity CELC shares moved down 1.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.71, drifting down 1.57%.

shares moved down 1.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.71, drifting down 1.57%. Nautilus NLS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.24 and moving down 1.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.24 and moving down 1.5%. Curis CRIS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.09. Shares traded up 1.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.09. Shares traded up 1.82%. PIMCO New York Municipal PNI stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.76. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.76. The stock was down 0.62% on the session. Biomea Fusion BMEA stock hit $3.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.57%.

stock hit $3.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.57%. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Friday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Friday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day. Surface Oncology SURF shares fell to $2.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.43%.

shares fell to $2.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.43%. GoHealth GOCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.71. Shares traded up 4.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.71. Shares traded up 4.81%. Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock drifted down 6.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55.

stock drifted down 6.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55. Kirkland's KIRK stock hit a yearly low of $7.38. The stock was down 3.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.38. The stock was down 3.24% for the day. Biotricity BTCY stock hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 1.1% for the day. Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.72.

shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.72. Aspira Womens Health AWH shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.80.

shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.80. Western Asset Mortgage WMC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day. Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock drifted down 2.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.

stock drifted down 2.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73. Agrify AGFY stock hit $3.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.62%.

stock hit $3.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.62%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Nemaura Medical NMRD shares fell to $3.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.57%.

shares fell to $3.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.57%. Orchard Therapeutics ORTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.3%. Eyenovia EYEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 2.7% on the session. Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock hit $2.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $2.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Fast Radius FSRD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.02. Shares traded up 1.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.02. Shares traded up 1.9%. Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares set a new yearly low of $3.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. Burcon NutraScience BRCN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.69. Shares traded down 3.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.69. Shares traded down 3.48%. icad ICAD stock drifted down 2.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.91.

stock drifted down 2.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.91. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares moved up 2.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68, drifting up 2.16%.

shares moved up 2.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68, drifting up 2.16%. Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares moved up 0.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82, drifting up 0.27%.

shares moved up 0.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82, drifting up 0.27%. Venus Concept VERO stock drifted down 4.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05.

stock drifted down 4.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05. SCYNEXIS SCYX shares moved down 24.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 24.53%.

shares moved down 24.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 24.53%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 0.47% for the day. NewAge NBEV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded up 6.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded up 6.18%. Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock drifted down 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47.

stock drifted down 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47. CFSB Bancorp CFSB shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Friday morning, moving down 1.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Friday morning, moving down 1.32%. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%. Esports Technologies EBET shares fell to $4.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.9%.

shares fell to $4.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.9%. Helbiz HLBZ shares hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was up 1.16% on the session. Super League Gaming SLGG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving up 1.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving up 1.27%. Glimpse Group VRAR stock set a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday, moving down 4.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday, moving down 4.89%. SPI Energy SPI stock hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was down 1.33% for the day. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.49 and moving down 10.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.49 and moving down 10.45%. Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.83. The stock traded down 0.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.83. The stock traded down 0.54%. Terns Pharma TERN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.7%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.7%. Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday morning, moving down 2.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday morning, moving down 2.28%. Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock hit $2.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.

stock hit $2.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%. Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96, drifting down 2.08%.

shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96, drifting down 2.08%. U.S. Gold USAU shares made a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Friday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Friday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day. Society Pass SOPA shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97.

shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97. Avrobio AVRO shares fell to $1.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $1.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. Angion Biomedica ANGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.79% on the session. Landos Biopharma LABP stock hit $1.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.65%.

stock hit $1.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.65%. Surgalign Holdings SRGA shares hit a yearly low of $0.21. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.21. The stock was down 4.83% on the session. Processa Pharma PCSA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Friday, moving down 9.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Friday, moving down 9.44%. Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.2%. AeroClean Technologies AERC stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Friday, moving down 1.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Friday, moving down 1.93%. cbdMD YCBD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.4%. Edesa Biotech EDSA stock hit $2.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.03%.

stock hit $2.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.03%. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.37. Shares traded down 4.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.37. Shares traded down 4.79%. Expion360 XPON stock hit $4.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.22%.

stock hit $4.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.22%. VIQ Solutions VQS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). LiqTech International LIQT stock drifted down 8.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65.

stock drifted down 8.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.37. Shares traded up 4.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.37. Shares traded up 4.44%. Nuzee NUZE stock hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Inpixon INPX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock was down 1.96% on the session. Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares fell to $1.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.

shares fell to $1.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%. Pineapple Energy PEGY shares moved down 0.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.29, drifting down 0.23%.

shares moved down 0.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.29, drifting down 0.23%. Data I/O DAIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day. Ontrak OTRK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat). Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock hit $0.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.4%.

stock hit $0.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.4%. Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.34.

shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.34. Astrotech ASTC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Friday, moving down 1.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Friday, moving down 1.28%. Vivopower International VVPR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock traded up 1.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock traded up 1.54%. Biocept BIOC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was up 1.88% on the session. FGI Industries FGI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day. Akerna KERN stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 1.53% for the day. Locafy LCFY stock drifted down 4.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27.

stock drifted down 4.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27. Akso Health Group AHG stock drifted down 12.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12.

stock drifted down 12.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12. Qumu QUMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. Precipio PRPO shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06.

shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06. Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Friday morning, moving down 4.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Friday morning, moving down 4.11%. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.53% on the session. Myomo MYO shares moved down 5.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.10, drifting down 5.23%.

shares moved down 5.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.10, drifting down 5.23%. IMAC Holdings IMAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.77. Shares traded down 0.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.77. Shares traded down 0.9%. Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday. The stock was down 1.39% for the day. Bio-Path Holdings BPTH stock hit $2.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.53%.

stock hit $2.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.53%. Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.98% on the session. Engine Gaming And Media GAME stock drifted down 0.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.

stock drifted down 0.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. Rail Vision RVSN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.23. Shares traded down 3.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.23. Shares traded down 3.98%. NextPlat NXPL shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Friday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Friday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day. Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock drifted down 9.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.78.

stock drifted down 9.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.78. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares moved down 7.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30, drifting down 7.69%.

shares moved down 7.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30, drifting down 7.69%. RenovoRx RNXT shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81.

shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. The stock was down 10.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. The stock was down 10.27% for the day. ShiftPixy PIXY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 2.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 2.13%. Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Friday. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Friday. The stock was down 3.63% for the day. SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.76 and moving down 1.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.76 and moving down 1.06%. Sharps Technology STSS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday. The stock was down 10.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday. The stock was down 10.86% for the day. Symbolic Logic EVOL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock drifted down 17.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.

stock drifted down 17.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. Cemtrex CETX shares fell to $0.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.

shares fell to $0.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%. FedNat Holding FNHC shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session. Motorsport Games MSGM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Friday, moving down 4.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Friday, moving down 4.76%. Cypress Environmental CELP shares hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 2.53% on the session. Geovax Labs GOVX shares fell to $0.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.11%.

shares fell to $0.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.11%. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 7.92% on the session.

