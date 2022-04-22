QQQ
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 22, 2022 12:26 PM | 44 min read

 

On Friday =, 431 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms FB.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 42.97% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Meta Platforms FB shares set a new 52-week low of $185.26. The stock traded down 0.95%.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.43.
  • Walt Disney DIS shares moved down 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $119.70, drifting down 1.02%.
  • Salesforce CRM stock drifted down 1.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $173.78.
  • Sony Group SONY stock drifted down 1.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.37.
  • Charter Communications CHTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $506.55. Shares traded down 1.91%.
  • Starbucks SBUX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $77.93 and moving down 0.67%.
  • Shopify SHOP shares fell to $469.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.75%.
  • Rivian Automotive RIVN stock hit $32.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%.
  • Coupang CPNG stock hit $14.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.07%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares set a new 52-week low of $128.36. The stock traded down 2.02%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares reached a new 52-week low of $123.59 on Friday morning, moving down 1.84%.
  • Roblox RBLX shares moved down 0.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.14, drifting down 0.61%.
  • Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock set a new 52-week low of $116.76 on Friday, moving down 0.71%.
  • AppLovin APP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $41.71 and moving down 1.39%.
  • CarMax KMX stock hit a yearly low of $89.53. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR shares moved down 1.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $66.53, drifting down 1.35%.
  • Pinterest PINS shares set a new yearly low of $19.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • Zillow Gr Z shares set a new yearly low of $42.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • Zillow Gr ZG stock drifted down 0.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.09.
  • Bruker BRKR shares fell to $59.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.2%.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $57.71 and moving up 0.14%.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.65 on Friday morning, moving down 2.88%.
  • Repligen RGEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $147.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.2%.
  • IAC/InterActive IAC shares moved down 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $89.60, drifting down 1.02%.
  • Cable One CABO stock hit $1,334.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.
  • Masimo MASI shares set a new yearly low of $126.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $19.99 and moving down 1.59%.
  • AGNC Investment AGNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.66 on Friday morning, moving down 1.26%.
  • TELUS Intl TIXT shares moved down 1.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.30, drifting down 1.72%.
  • SoFi Technologies SOFI stock hit a yearly low of $6.43. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
  • Pegasystems PEGA stock hit $71.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.48%.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $103.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.07%.
  • DraftKings DKNG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.97 and moving down 1.39%.
  • Omnicell OMCL shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $116.59.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART stock hit $61.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.
  • Perrigo PRGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.20. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.
  • YETI Holdings YETI shares were down 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.34.
  • Innovative Industrial IIPR stock hit a yearly low of $156.10. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
  • Wendy's WEN shares hit a yearly low of $20.20. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
  • Boston Beer Co SAM shares fell to $325.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.12%.
  • Gap GPS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.07 on Friday, moving down 18.86%.
  • PacWest Banc PACW shares moved up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.05, drifting up 0.54%.
  • Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $69.72. Shares traded down 1.61%.
  • Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares set a new yearly low of $50.17 this morning. The stock was up 2.68% on the session.
  • Ncino NCNO shares made a new 52-week low of $37.60 on Friday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Novavax NVAX shares were down 3.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $46.53.
  • Denali Therapeutics DNLI shares moved down 1.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.50, drifting down 1.25%.
  • Beam Therapeutics BEAM shares made a new 52-week low of $41.50 on Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.21. Shares traded down 1.61%.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.93. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.
  • Roivant Sciences ROIV stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Instructure Holdings INST stock drifted up 0.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.59.
  • Chimera Investment CIM shares hit a yearly low of $10.28. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • Angi ANGI stock hit $4.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.41%.
  • InMode INMD stock hit a yearly low of $28.08. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • eXp World Holdings EXPI shares set a new yearly low of $15.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.
  • Canopy Growth CGC shares set a new yearly low of $5.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • TPG TPG stock drifted down 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.21.
  • InterDigital IDCC stock hit a yearly low of $58.21. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
  • Open Lending LPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Friday. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.
  • ImmunityBio IBRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.27 and moving down 1.6%.
  • Gogoro GGR stock drifted down 5.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.01.
  • Arrival ARVL stock drifted down 4.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.57.
  • Corsair Gaming CRSR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.71 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.15%.
  • Himax Technologies HIMX stock hit a yearly low of $8.61. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • Enovix ENVX stock drifted down 1.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.74.
  • Overstock.com OSTK stock hit $34.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%.
  • AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK stock hit a yearly low of $20.38. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.38. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock hit a yearly low of $11.85. The stock was down 7.44% for the day.
  • Redfin RDFN shares set a new 52-week low of $12.97. The stock traded down 2.37%.
  • BGC Partners BGCP shares were down 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.78.
  • 23andMe Holding ME stock hit a yearly low of $3.05. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.
  • iRobot IRBT shares set a new yearly low of $49.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • CryoPort CYRX shares moved down 3.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.60, drifting down 3.21%.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock set a new 52-week low of $9.18 on Friday, moving down 0.53%.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares made a new 52-week low of $15.73 on Friday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.80 on Friday morning, moving down 3.15%.
  • VIZIO Holding VZIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.72 and moving down 1.75%.
  • Cytek Biosciences CTKB shares moved down 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.45, drifting down 2.14%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares made a new 52-week low of $37.16 on Friday. The stock was down 8.49% for the day.
  • Lion Electric LEV shares made a new 52-week low of $6.56 on Friday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
  • XPEL XPEL shares set a new yearly low of $43.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
  • Eventbrite EB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.62. Shares traded down 1.35%.
  • Canoo GOEV shares fell to $4.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.42%.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares were down 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.04.
  • Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares moved up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.49, drifting up 1.05%.
  • Rocket Companies RKT shares hit a yearly low of $8.97. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • Camping World Holdings CWH shares set a new 52-week low of $25.43. The stock traded down 0.5%.
  • Array Technologies ARRY shares hit a yearly low of $7.13. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • Morphic Holding MORF stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.95. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $22.35. Shares traded down 0.61%.
  • Snap One Holdings SNPO shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.02.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock drifted up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.25.
  • Altus Power AMPS shares hit a yearly low of $6.14. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock hit $7.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares set a new yearly low of $10.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • Myovant Sciences MYOV shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.31.
  • Alector ALEC shares moved down 0.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.57, drifting down 0.9%.
  • Velo3D VLD shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • Traeger COOK stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.32%.
  • Hagerty HGTY shares fell to $9.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.42%.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT stock hit $12.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%.
  • AudioCodes AUDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $24.09. Shares traded down 1.22%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.84.
  • Cerus CERS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.41%.
  • DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.02.
  • IES Hldgs IESC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.4%.
  • Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock hit $9.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.
  • Butterfly Network BFLY stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Friday, moving up 0.54%.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock hit $7.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.
  • FuboTV FUBO shares fell to $4.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.17%.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • National Energy Services NESR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.55. Shares traded down 3.82%.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares made a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Friday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Friday morning, moving down 2.0%.
  • AnaptysBio ANAB stock hit a yearly low of $21.15. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock was up 2.35% on the session.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.31. Shares traded up 0.9%.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ shares set a new 52-week low of $10.45. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Telos TLS shares hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.
  • Amylyx Pharma AMLX shares fell to $9.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
  • DoubleDown Interactive DDI shares were up 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.75.
  • Immunovant IMVT shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.56.
  • Seer SEER stock hit a yearly low of $8.60. The stock was down 4.7% for the day.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock hit $2.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%.
  • Agenus AGEN shares were down 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.05.
  • ViewRay VRAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday morning, moving down 6.09%.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock hit $9.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Nuvalent NUVL stock hit a yearly low of $10.23. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.
  • DMC Glb BOOM shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.52.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine DFP shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.17.
  • Vaxart VXRT shares hit a yearly low of $3.83. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI stock set a new 52-week low of $21.15 on Friday, moving down 0.42%.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Macrogenics MGNX stock hit a yearly low of $7.64. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • loanDepot LDI shares fell to $3.31 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
  • Porch Group PRCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.79%.
  • Waterstone Financial WSBF stock hit a yearly low of $18.29. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN shares made a new 52-week low of $11.08 on Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Invesco Advantage VKI shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.47.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares fell to $9.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.82%.
  • Western Asset High Income HIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved down 4.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87, drifting down 4.12%.
  • Arcellx ACLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Friday morning, moving down 3.67%.
  • Innoviz Technologies INVZ stock hit $2.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.86%.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT stock drifted down 2.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32.
  • Sight Sciences SGHT stock hit $8.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.96%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares set a new yearly low of $12.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • Rush Street Interactive RSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.08 on Friday morning, moving up 1.46%.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Friday, moving down 1.61%.
  • Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock hit $10.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.50. Shares traded down 0.26%.
  • MFS Intermediate IT MIN shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • UWM Hldgs UWMC shares were down 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.69.
  • AFC Gamma AFCG shares moved down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.06, drifting down 0.29%.
  • Tyra Biosciences TYRA stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • AlloVir ALVR stock drifted down 6.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.93.
  • Blackrock Municipal BYM shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.41.
  • Ooma OOMA shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Friday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares set a new yearly low of $2.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Inseego INSG shares moved down 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05, drifting down 0.32%.
  • RumbleON RMBL shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.10.
  • Weave Communications WEAV stock hit $4.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.62%.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock hit $6.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%.
  • Anika Therapeutics ANIK stock drifted down 2.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.94.
  • Autolus Therapeutics AUTL shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.
  • Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock drifted down 1.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.73.
  • DermTech DMTK stock hit a yearly low of $10.30. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares made a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Friday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
  • Blackrock Income Trust BKT shares fell to $4.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.21%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises HOV shares set a new yearly low of $47.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • MFS Charter Income MCR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Friday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Kronos Bio KRON shares moved down 2.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14, drifting down 2.26%.
  • Ocular Therapeutix OCUL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.63 and moving down 1.87%.
  • bluebird bio BLUE stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Friday, moving down 1.87%.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Friday. The stock was down 10.86% for the day.
  • G1 Therapeutics GTHX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.34%.
  • Personalis PSNL shares hit a yearly low of $5.93. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT shares moved up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.02, drifting up 0.66%.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.38. Shares traded down 1.38%.
  • Nkarta NKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Friday. The stock was down 4.14% for the day.
  • Prelude Therapeutics PRLD stock hit a yearly low of $5.07. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.
  • Genius Brands Intl GNUS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Friday morning, moving up 0.05%.
  • Allakos ALLK stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Friday, moving down 1.6%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP stock drifted down 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.91.
  • Noodles NDLS stock set a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Friday, moving down 1.76%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP stock set a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Friday, moving down 0.51%.
  • Great Ajax AJX shares made a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Friday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Friday, moving down 1.85%.
  • eHealth EHTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.28 and moving down 0.71%.
  • Fidelity D & D Bancorp FDBC shares made a new 52-week low of $39.12 on Friday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.
  • Gritstone Bio GRTS shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03, drifting down 3.47%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.07 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • Westport Fuel Systems WPRT stock hit $1.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.71%.
  • Stereotaxis STXS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.78 and moving down 3.46%.
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID stock hit $4.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.4%.
  • Alexco Resource AXU shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Friday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • HEXO HEXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was up 2.93% for the day.
  • CoreCard CCRD shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.27.
  • Altimmune ALT shares set a new yearly low of $4.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • Emerald Holding EEX shares set a new yearly low of $2.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
  • Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.37. Shares traded down 3.63%.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving down 1.24%.
  • Oyster Point Pharma OYST stock hit $6.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock hit $4.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.63%.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock drifted down 1.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.33.
  • Ocwen Financial OCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.07 on Friday morning, moving down 0.67%.
  • Eliem Therapeutics ELYM shares made a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Friday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
  • GAN GAN shares moved down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.04, drifting down 0.48%.
  • Genetron Holdings GTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 3.71%.
  • Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a yearly low of $8.75. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX stock drifted down 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.76.
  • Sierra Metals SMTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.99. Shares traded down 2.92%.
  • BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares made a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Friday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd PFD shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.00.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday morning, moving down 5.35%.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.70. Shares traded down 1.33%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage DMO shares hit a yearly low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Telesat TSAT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.01 and moving down 3.28%.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares made a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Romeo Power RMO shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL shares hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Cue Biopharma CUE shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Passage Bio PASG shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Friday morning, moving down 1.97%.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday, moving down 2.56%.
  • Zevia ZVIA shares hit a yearly low of $3.46. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
  • CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Friday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.
  • Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 1.9%.
  • CEL-SCI CVM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.85 and moving down 6.68%.
  • Genius Gr GNS shares hit a yearly low of $5.64. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.
  • Retractable Technologies RVP stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.72. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
  • Forian FORA stock hit $3.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%.
  • MFS Government Markets MGF shares moved down 0.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.57, drifting down 0.28%.
  • Selecta Biosciences SELB shares fell to $0.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.89%.
  • Nuveen Select Maturities NIM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.30. Shares traded down 0.64%.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares fell to $2.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit $1.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.69%.
  • CytoSorbents CTSO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Friday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Cortexyme CRTX shares hit a yearly low of $3.77. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR stock hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
  • Akouos AKUS stock set a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Friday, moving down 1.78%.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Friday, moving down 0.52%.
  • Molecular Templates MTEM stock hit $1.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares were down 9.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.61.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares set a new yearly low of $6.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
  • Virtus Global VGI shares made a new 52-week low of $9.26 on Friday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Celcuity CELC shares moved down 1.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.71, drifting down 1.57%.
  • Nautilus NLS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.24 and moving down 1.5%.
  • Curis CRIS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.09. Shares traded up 1.82%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNI stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.76. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • Biomea Fusion BMEA stock hit $3.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.57%.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Friday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
  • Surface Oncology SURF shares fell to $2.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.43%.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.71. Shares traded up 4.81%.
  • Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock drifted down 6.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock hit a yearly low of $7.38. The stock was down 3.24% for the day.
  • Biotricity BTCY stock hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.72.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.80.
  • Western Asset Mortgage WMC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock drifted down 2.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.
  • Agrify AGFY stock hit $3.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.62%.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
  • Nemaura Medical NMRD shares fell to $3.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.57%.
  • Orchard Therapeutics ORTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.3%.
  • Eyenovia EYEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock hit $2.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.02. Shares traded up 1.9%.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares set a new yearly low of $3.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
  • Burcon NutraScience BRCN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.69. Shares traded down 3.48%.
  • icad ICAD stock drifted down 2.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.91.
  • Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares moved up 2.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68, drifting up 2.16%.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares moved up 0.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82, drifting up 0.27%.
  • Venus Concept VERO stock drifted down 4.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.05.
  • SCYNEXIS SCYX shares moved down 24.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 24.53%.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
  • NewAge NBEV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded up 6.18%.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock drifted down 0.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47.
  • CFSB Bancorp CFSB shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Friday morning, moving down 1.32%.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • Esports Technologies EBET shares fell to $4.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.9%.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving up 1.27%.
  • Glimpse Group VRAR stock set a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday, moving down 4.89%.
  • SPI Energy SPI stock hit a yearly low of $2.17. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.49 and moving down 10.45%.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.83. The stock traded down 0.54%.
  • Terns Pharma TERN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.7%.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday morning, moving down 2.28%.
  • Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock hit $2.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96, drifting down 2.08%.
  • U.S. Gold USAU shares made a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Friday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Society Pass SOPA shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.97.
  • Avrobio AVRO shares fell to $1.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • Angion Biomedica ANGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
  • Landos Biopharma LABP stock hit $1.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.65%.
  • Surgalign Holdings SRGA shares hit a yearly low of $0.21. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
  • Processa Pharma PCSA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Friday, moving down 9.44%.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.2%.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Friday, moving down 1.93%.
  • cbdMD YCBD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.4%.
  • Edesa Biotech EDSA stock hit $2.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.03%.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.37. Shares traded down 4.79%.
  • Expion360 XPON stock hit $4.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.22%.
  • VIQ Solutions VQS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • LiqTech International LIQT stock drifted down 8.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.37. Shares traded up 4.44%.
  • Nuzee NUZE stock hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Inpixon INPX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares fell to $1.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares moved down 0.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.29, drifting down 0.23%.
  • Data I/O DAIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Ontrak OTRK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock hit $0.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.4%.
  • Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.34.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Friday, moving down 1.28%.
  • Vivopower International VVPR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock traded up 1.54%.
  • Biocept BIOC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
  • Akerna KERN stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.
  • Locafy LCFY stock drifted down 4.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27.
  • Akso Health Group AHG stock drifted down 12.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12.
  • Qumu QUMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.50. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
  • Precipio PRPO shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Friday morning, moving down 4.11%.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
  • Myomo MYO shares moved down 5.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.10, drifting down 5.23%.
  • IMAC Holdings IMAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.77. Shares traded down 0.9%.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.
  • Bio-Path Holdings BPTH stock hit $2.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.53%.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.
  • Engine Gaming And Media GAME stock drifted down 0.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
  • Rail Vision RVSN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.23. Shares traded down 3.98%.
  • NextPlat NXPL shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Friday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock drifted down 9.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.78.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares moved down 7.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30, drifting down 7.69%.
  • RenovoRx RNXT shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. The stock was down 10.27% for the day.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 2.13%.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Friday. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
  • SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.76 and moving down 1.06%.
  • Sharps Technology STSS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday. The stock was down 10.86% for the day.
  • Symbolic Logic EVOL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock drifted down 17.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares fell to $0.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Friday, moving down 4.76%.
  • Cypress Environmental CELP shares hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX shares fell to $0.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.11%.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 7.92% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

