QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.94 - 19.25
Vol / Avg.
242.3K/249.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.65 - 19
Mkt Cap
648.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.04
P/E
-
EPS
-1.06
Shares
34.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 2:49PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:40AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arcellx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arcellx (ACLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcellx's (ACLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arcellx (ACLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arcellx

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcellx (ACLX)?

A

The stock price for Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX) is $18.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcellx (ACLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arcellx.

Q

When is Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) reporting earnings?

A

Arcellx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Arcellx (ACLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcellx.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcellx (ACLX) operate in?

A

Arcellx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.