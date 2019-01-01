Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking, trust and financial services to individuals, small businesses and corporate customers and also offers alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. It offers a full array of loan products to meet the needs of retail and commercial customers. Its primary market areas are Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania. Its other offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long-term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, home equity and construction loans.