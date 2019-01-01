QQQ
Range
48.6 - 50.45
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/4.7K
Div / Yield
1.32/2.71%
52 Wk
43.69 - 69.45
Mkt Cap
274.7M
Payout Ratio
27.46
Open
48.65
P/E
10.87
EPS
1.38
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking, trust and financial services to individuals, small businesses and corporate customers and also offers alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. It offers a full array of loan products to meet the needs of retail and commercial customers. Its primary market areas are Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania. Its other offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long-term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, home equity and construction loans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.350
REV22.063M

Analyst Ratings

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fidelity D & D Bancorp's (FDBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)?

A

The stock price for Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) is $48.66 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) reporting earnings?

A

Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) operate in?

A

Fidelity D & D Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.