Biomea Fusion Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. The companies lead product candidate, BMF-219, is designed to be an orally bioavailable, potent and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, an important transcriptional regulator known to play a direct role in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.