Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Biomea Fusion Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. The companies lead product candidate, BMF-219, is designed to be an orally bioavailable, potent and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, an important transcriptional regulator known to play a direct role in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Biomea Fusion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biomea Fusion (BMEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biomea Fusion's (BMEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biomea Fusion (BMEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting BMEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 114.17% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biomea Fusion (BMEA)?

A

The stock price for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA) is $6.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biomea Fusion (BMEA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biomea Fusion.

Q

When is Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) reporting earnings?

A

Biomea Fusion’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Biomea Fusion (BMEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biomea Fusion.

Q

What sector and industry does Biomea Fusion (BMEA) operate in?

A

Biomea Fusion is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.