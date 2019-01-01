QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.99 - 13.13
Vol / Avg.
10.4K/21K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.76 - 18.5
Mkt Cap
644.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.41
P/E
7.51
EPS
0.35
Shares
49.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 11:44AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 7:08AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd is engaged in the business of developing and publishing games on mobile and web-based platforms. The company focuses on the casino gaming segment. Its flagship game is DoubleDown Casino. Other games developed by the company are DoubleDown Fort, DoubleDown Classic, and Ellen's Road to Riches. The company has its presence in the global market.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.350 -0.0300
REV87.480M86.303M-1.177M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DoubleDown Interactive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DoubleDown Interactive's (DDI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) stock?

A

The latest price target for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting DDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.31% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)?

A

The stock price for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) is $13 last updated Today at 5:31:01 PM.

Q

Does DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DoubleDown Interactive.

Q

When is DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) reporting earnings?

A

DoubleDown Interactive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DoubleDown Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) operate in?

A

DoubleDown Interactive is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.