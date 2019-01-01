|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.380
|0.350
|-0.0300
|REV
|87.480M
|86.303M
|-1.177M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DoubleDown Interactive’s space includes: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM).
The latest price target for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting DDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.31% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) is $13 last updated Today at 5:31:01 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for DoubleDown Interactive.
DoubleDown Interactive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DoubleDown Interactive.
DoubleDown Interactive is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.